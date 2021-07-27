Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer recently teamed up to launch the new skin-care brand Know Beauty. Like the other brands on this list, Know Beauty has a quiz on its site that can match you to the best products for your needs. But if you want to take it a step further, you can order a DNA kit for $95. After swabbing your cheek and sending back your sample to the brand's lab, you'll get skin-care recommendations informed by factors such as your skin's collagen levels and degree of sensitivity. The brand's algorithm, which is based around data from the Human Genome Project and input from the brand's medical advisor board, matches you to your ideal products. Although the DNA kit is a bit of a splurge, none of the products themselves top $30. (Related: Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer Just Launched a Personalized, DNA-Informed Skin-Care Line)