Behind every great woman is an amazing skin-care routine — okay, maybe not, but it certainly plays a role in achieving the glow of two incredible women: First Lady Jill Biden, Ed.D., and actor Demi Moore, both trailblazers, power moms, and icons. And recently, both women turned to an innovative but under-the-radar skin-care brand — 111Skin — that deserves your attention.

Although both Moore and Biden used the brand for very different occasions — the first on a plane en route to Paris Fashion Week and the second for her first national magazine cover (for People) — both used the products to prep their skin pre-makeup for important events with fantastic results.

To achieve Biden's look for the cover of People, makeup artist Casey Geren used a slew of 111Skin's products to illuminate her skin. After cleansing her face, Green says he applied Antioxidant Energising Essence (Buy It, $100, dermstore.com) first, as he "likes how quickly it hydrates and primes the skin."

Following the essence, he applied the Y Theorem Repair Serum NAC Y2 (Buy It, $262 $350 , skinstore.com), which he dubs as "magic in a bottle," as "it's great at reducing redness and soothing the skin — especially for sensitive skin types."

He finished her skin prep by using the Y Theorem Day Cream NAC Y2 (Buy It, $202 $270 , skinstore.com) on top of the serum because "they're both fast-acting and give a hydrated and smooth canvas before makeup application."

Moore — who used the products of her own volition — opted for another product: 111Skin's Y Theorem Bio-Cellulose Mask (Buy It, $135 for 5, nordstrom.com). Moore shared a BTS Instagram snap captioned "pre-show prep" while wearing the biocellulose mask on a plane en-route to Paris Fashion Week with her daughter Scout LaRue Willis. The mask contains the same patented formula as the brand's other products but is infused into an easy-to-use sheet mask, making it easy for on-the-go and travel use. (Related: The Extremely Fancy Rose Gold Sheet Mask Ashley Graham Uses for Brighter Skin)

But with prices so high — a single mask will run you $27 and the serum is a whopping $350 — are the products worth their notably expensive cost?

Short answer: Yes. 111Skin products are beloved by celebs and makeup artists alike because of their powerful ingredients. Moore and Biden are far from the only ones; Ashley Graham is a fan of their rose gold sheet mask, while Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian have also publicly shared their love of the brand.

"NAC Y2 is our patented compound found in our Reparative range of products," says Yannis Alexandrides, M.D., founder of 111SKIN and American and European board-certified plastic surgeon. "It was originally used for post-procedure recovery of the skin at my clinic," he says. The formula was created to heal and strengthen the skin as well as increase antioxidants, which help protect your skin from free radical damage caused by harmful environmental factors (such as air pollution or UV rays) which can cause faster aging.