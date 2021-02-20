This Device Gets Rid of My Blackheads and Magically Erases My Pores

I don't know if it's the constant state of being indoors due to the quarantine in New York City or what, but my pores have become a huge focus for me. In particular, the pesky blackheads that crop up around the corners of my nose are enough to drive me nuts. You know the ones: They're super tricky to reach, and when you finally get in a good position to squeeze one out, it can be really painful — not to mention, the pressure you apply trying to release the gunk could cause potential scarring for your skin. It's truly a lose-lose situation, however that doesn't always discourage me.
Add to that the treat of having — for the first time in my life — blackheads pop up in the hollows of my cheeks, right below my cheekbones. What gives? Needless to say, I started looking for solutions to banish these annoying black dots taking up residence on my face, and eventually came across a cool little gadget called the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser (Buy It, $99, nordstrom.com and dermstore.com). Now, before you scoff at the price tag, hear me out: This thing is a freaking miracle for my skin! (Related: The 10 Best Blackhead Removers, According to a Skin Expert)
For starters, Dermaflash's Dermapore is really a two-in-one tool that unclogs pores and infuses your favorite skin-care products, so you're truly getting the most bang for your buck. When in "extract mode," the rounded design of the stainless steel spatula helps remove oil, dirt, and blackheads from your pores when held at a 45-degree angle and pressed along your face; and when in "infuse mode," the device enhances absorption and penetration of the active ingredients in your favorite serums and moisturizers for glowing skin.
What makes this gadget so effective is that it emits ultrasonic vibrations at 33,0000 hertz per second in both modes. The high-frequency waves work to exfoliate dead skin cells and purge your pores without redness or irritation (higher vibrations essentially means more force to wiggle out the gunk), and the vibrations also allow the machine to massage your skin-care products into the skin better than applying by hand, so you get the most benefits from the ingredients. (Related: Should You Try an Ultrasonic Skin Spatula to Clean Out Your Pores?)
While I love the serum function, if I'm being honest, I only put it to use when I have extra time and am not in a rush. The extraction mode, I could use every single day. That said, you should only use it 1-3 times a week since it's a type of exfoliation and only on clean, wet skin. Why? Damp skin allows these types of devices to glide more easily, thereby preventing irritation, Sejal Shah, M.D., F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, previously told Shape.
To properly use the Dermaflash Dermapore, begin at your outer cheek and work your way inward. For the nose, work in from the sides and upward from the center. As you glide the machine across, make sure you're holding your skin taut. You can also swipe it across your chin and around your mouth or any other areas that need a little TLC. Personally, I don't go over my entire face every single time as I think this would be a little too irritating. I primarily focus on my nose, chin, and cheeks. (Related: People Love This Gross-Yet-Satisfying Pore Vacuum for Sucking Out Blackheads)
The Dermaflash site and its accompanying videos (that are incredibly satisfying to watch, BTW!) suggest that you should slowly glide the tool over your skin, focusing specifically on trouble areas and larger blemishes by gently pressing the spatula until the spot is completely extracted. As the spatula emits tiny vibrations, you can watch as all of the gunk slowly comes out of your pores. This might sound gross, but it's more like instant gratification in my eyes.
If my appreciation for the Dermapore (and the Instagram love from influencers and everyday women) isn't enough to convince you that your skin needs this product, skin experts are also on board. While there's no way this device will deliver results as well as an in-office procedure such as a HydraFacial or dermabrasion, it could be a great option for "in between in-office visits for maintenance," says Marina Peredo, M.D., a New York-based dermatologist and the founder of Skinfluence. Plus, she likes that this tool packs a double punch with both a pore-extractor and a serum- and moisturizer-infuser. As addictive as it can be to see your pores be scrubbed clean, Dr. Peredo does warn not to overuse the device. "Everyone has different skin concerns, and it can be used more frequently if they have large pores, but I would not overuse it for the possibility of harming the skin."
Dermaflash's Dermapore has truly become a game-changer for zapping blackheads in those small, hard-to-reach areas of my face. It's also worth noting that the device is super easy to use and not intimidating at all. It has a single button that you press once for extract mode and twice for infuse mode — and then you simply hold it down to power it off. To clean the spatula between uses, simply use alcohol or soapy water. (Related: The 9 Best At-Home Microdermabrasion Products for Your Glowiest Complexion Ever)
After making it a part of my skin-care routine for about one month, my pores are visibly smaller and I see a notable difference in the amount of blackheads on my nose and in my cheek hollows. You better believe I'll be using the Dermapore for years to come.
Buy It: Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, Buy It, $99, nordstrom.com and dermstore.com