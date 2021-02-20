This Device Gets Rid of My Blackheads and Magically Erases My Pores

If my appreciation for the Dermapore (and the Instagram love from influencers and everyday women) isn't enough to convince you that your skin needs this product, skin experts are also on board. While there's no way this device will deliver results as well as an in-office procedure such as a HydraFacial or dermabrasion, it could be a great option for "in between in-office visits for maintenance," says Marina Peredo, M.D., a New York-based dermatologist and the founder of Skinfluence. Plus, she likes that this tool packs a double punch with both a pore-extractor and a serum- and moisturizer-infuser. As addictive as it can be to see your pores be scrubbed clean, Dr. Peredo does warn not to overuse the device. "Everyone has different skin concerns, and it can be used more frequently if they have large pores, but I would not overuse it for the possibility of harming the skin."