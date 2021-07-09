This 'Holy Grail' Exfoliator Makes Acne, Blackheads, and Hyperpigmentation Disappear

The skin-care superstar is a gentle daily exfoliant that sloughs away dead skin to reveal a brighter, clearer complexion. While you might think of it as a way-too-harsh skin-care step, exfoliation is actually a crucial part of any routine. The process not only makes skin smoother and unclogs pores, but it also allows for the ingredients in the rest of your products to penetrate skin more effectively, according to a previous Shape interview with Suzan Obagi, M.D., associate professor of dermatology and plastic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. (ICYMI, Shape has an entire guide to understanding face exfoliators.)