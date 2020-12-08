The application process is uneventful. Despite the strong smell, it doesn't sting at all, and you don't feel it sloughing away at your skin like you would with an abrasive scrub or washcloth. I eventually noticed signs that the acids and enzymes had worked their magic. It seemed to reduce the bumpiness of the keratosis pilaris on the back of my arms, more so than from lactic acid- and salicylic acid-containing creams I've tried. So far I've avoided the level of dryness that always plagues me during the winter months despite my best efforts at slathering on lotion. (Related: The 10 Best Body Lotions for Dry Skin)