Drew Barrymore is back with another installment of her #BEAUTYJUNKIEWEEK series, in which she reviews a current favorite beauty product each day on her Instagram. It's been quite an enlightening week—Barrymore has shared a mascara hack, posted a Hanacure selfie, and has even popped a mascne pimple on camera. If you love a budget-conscious recommendation, you'll definitely want to read up on her latest hair discovery.

"HOLY COW THIS IS THE BEST SHAMPOO I am obsessed," she captioned a photo of herself holding the products. "I got this because my daughters name is Olive. And it turns out that I am in love. And at around 5 ish dollars a bottle, well, I love that tooooooooo!!!! It's also basically sold everywhere, so it's easy to get." She noted that her soft waves in the photo were a product of the Garnier shampoo and conditioner alone. "This is my hair straight out of shower with zero product or fuss," she wrote. "And I am very happy with the results." (Related: The $18 Acne Treatment Drew Barrymore Can't Stop Talking About)

The Garnier Whole Blends line is focused on natural ingredients that are known for promoting healthy hair, and it comes in partially-recycled packaging. The shampoo and conditioner that Barrymore highlighted are the "replenishing" picks of the bunch, with virgin-pressed olive oil and olive leaf extract to revive dry hair. The fats in olive oil make it a top moisturizing ingredient, and it can help soften hair and restore shine. (You can even create a DIY hair mask using olive oil to score the same benefits.) Also worth noting, both formulas are free from silicones, which sometimes contribute to weighing down hair. (Related: Drew Barrymore Slathers This $12 Vitamin E Oil All Over Her Face)

Judging by #BEAUTYJUNKIEWEEKs past and present, Barrymore tries out a lot of beauty products, so the fact that she's this hyped about the olive-infused shampoo and conditioner is telling. And for just a few bucks, you can see for yourself why she's convinced that they're standouts.