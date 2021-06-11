When you're done trimming, Barrymore recommends that you "lick a Q-tip and just go around the inside and make it all nice and pretty." (Not your average celebrity beauty tip!) Wetting a nasal swab and smoothing around inside the nostril is a quick and easy way to clear out any excess hairs and keep your nose looking on point. "It's those funny little steps that we tend to forget but when we go out in the world those little details make a big difference," Barrymore concludes in her video. "Then, you won't have nose hairs flying out when you smile, which mine tend to do unless I trim them." Of course, you can always just let your nose hairs fly free - no matter your preferences, it's all good.