It's no secret that Drew Barrymore takes her eye care seriously. Case in point: The Santa Clarita Diet actress recently expanded her Flower Eyewear collection to include blue light-shielding frames.

But there's another beauty brand that Barrymore is "madly in love with," especially when it comes to eye-care products: Olay.

In a recent Instagram video, the 45-year-old producer, director, and entrepreneur revealed she's "obsessed" with Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream (Buy It, $30, ulta.com).

The video shows Barrymore applying the Olay Ultimate Eye Cream and raving about the product's ability to not only cover dark circles but treat them, too. The eye cream's formula combines niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3 that helps skin cells repair damage), peptides (anti-aging amino acids that help the body produce more collagen), glycerin (a hydrating, moisturizing agent), and pigments, providing coverage and skin treatment benefits. (Related: The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams, According to Dermatologists)

"Instead of concealer, I will go around with this eye cream on," said Barrymore, noting the product's "brightening and lightening" effect.

"It's sort of a perfect alchemy of skin-care as makeup," she added. "It's my tried-and-true." (Barrymore also loves to "slather" this vitamin E oil all over her face.)

Barrymore's not alone in her devotion to the drugstore staple. Even skeptical shoppers say the Olay Ultimate Eye Cream exceeded their expectations.

"I wasn't expecting much from this, but it was on sale so I tried it. I was *very* impressed with the subtle, but noticeable difference in the color around my eyes. It just blended off the little veins and darkness. It feels good as well," wrote one reviewer. "This cream instantly de-puffed and de-circled as promised. I think it's brilliant that Olay combined anti-aging with cosmetics via the iron oxides that cover up dark circles," said another. (Did you know some people are tattooing their under-eyes as a way to cover up dark circles?)

But keep in mind: Barrymore doesn't recommend putting makeup on top of the Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, she said toward the end of her video. "It can curdle like cream in a hot tomato sauce, and you don't want that," she explained. Instead, she suggests using the eye cream on days when you're either too lazy or too short on time for a full foundation-and-concealer look.

"I'm really, really obsessed with how you can go out in your day with a lot more confidence [in this eye cream], and a better look overall, while actually doing a skin treatment," she added.

