Drew Barrymore Says Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightens Dark Circles Instantly
Among the many reasons to tune in to The Drew Barrymore Show is the chance to hear Barrymore dish about her all-time favorite beauty and skin-care finds. The self-proclaimed "beauty junkie" loves trying out new products, and she's always eager to share the goods with her audience.
Barrymore's latest "obsession?" None other than Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream (Buy It, $65, dermstore.com), which she brought to the May 30 edition of "Drew's Doggy Bag," a segment in which she opens up all her recent go-to products. Holding up a tube of the eye cream, the talk show host shared that she's a "big fan" of Sunday Riley in general, and that its best-selling eye cream has been an "instantaneous game changer" for her dark circles. (Related: Drew Barrymore Says Her "Pores Are Visibly Gone" Thanks to This $18 Face Mask)
Barrymore confirmed that the eye cream lives up to its name. "It has caffeine in it and this beautiful reflective plant extract — and the second you put it on, your eyes look different," she shared.
As someone who appreciates a $3 drugstore must-have, Barrymore assured the audience that the eye cream is worth the price. "Now, it's $65 a bottle which is usually pricier than I recommend but when you break it down, that's like 65 cents a day for a truly game-changing product," she said. "So I can't recommend this more — it is worth it."
As to why you'd want to spring for an eye cream in general? The skin around your eyes is thinner (and therefore more fragile) than any other skin on the body, which also means "it loses water faster than other areas on your face or body, making it more prone to dryness," as New York based-dermatologist Kavita Mariwalla, M.D. previously told Shape. Using a formula that's not intended for the rest of the face might not provide adequate hydration and could even irritate the delicate eye area. (Related: The 10 Best Eye Creams That Firm, De-Puff, and Brighten Dark Circles)
As Barrymore mentioned, the Auto Correct cream calls upon caffeine to help de-puff and brighten instantly. Why? Because caffeine fights inflammation and boosts circulation to counteract the sluggish blood flow that can lead to dark circles. The eye cream also contains black cumin seed oil and Brazilian ginseng root and horse chestnut extracts, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. And need not forget about other star ingredients such as Acmella oleracea extract, which may help smooth fine lines, and watermelon extract, which hydrates.
Barrymore isn't the only famous fan of Sunday Riley Auto Correct. Riverdale star Camila Mendes counts it among her must-haves to reduce puffiness after emotional scenes on set (the ultimate test for any eye cream). RuPaul's Drag Race finalist Symone loves it too. (Check out more of Mendes' must-have products here.)
And with the help of non-celebs, the cream has racked up thousands of five-star ratings and reviews from online shoppers at Dermstore, Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon. One recent Sephora reviewer calls it an "amazing product," adding, "I love it so much and it literally made my dark circles disappear! I have raved about this product to everyone." Another fan jokes about its abilities to make you look more alive, writing, "This product really helped to remove the bags around my eyes and really helped me to feel more confident going out without looking like The Walking Dead." A third buyer shares that they're "in love," adding that the eye cream "helps with [their] tired eyes," puffiness, and dark circles.
Survey says that Barrymore is onto something with this stuff.