I Never Go for a Run Outside Without Applying This Sunscreen

We all know wearing sunscreen is an essential skin-care step, both for keeping wrinkles away and protecting against more serious sun damage. However, the smell, chalky residue, and oily nature of some sunscreens can be major deterrents when it comes time to abiding by that rule. Luckily, not all sunscreens have these issues. In fact, I’ve found one that’s practically odorless, rubs in for sheer coverage, and doesn’t irritate my skin.

For the past six months, I’ve been using Drunk Elephant’s Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, and it has become my go-to anytime I know my skin will be exposed to sun, which is mostly when I’m able to squeeze in a run outside. Even when half of my face is covered by a protective face mask, I still diligently apply this sunscreen before I hit the park for my usual runs in New York City. (FWIW, you should still be wearing sunscreen indoors!)

If you're not familiar with Drunk Elephant, the celebrity-approved brand is known for its clean yet effective skin-care products, and this sunscreen certainly is no exception. It includes key ingredients like zinc oxide to protect against UV rays, algae extract for antioxidants, and sunflower sprout extract to tackle free radicals. (Related: These Seaweed Facial Products Will Give You Glowing Skin)

The sunscreen goes on smooth and quickly becomes sheer as you rub it in. It has practically no scent and feels lightweight and breathable on the skin. It's also safe to use on all skin types, and you could follow it up with your usual makeup routine or go natural after applying it to your face, neck, and hands.

I’m not the only one who has good things to say about this sunscreen. More than 36,000 people have “loved” the product on Sephora, and it’s racked up hundreds of five-star reviews.

One shopper called it “super moisturizing,” adding that it “leaves such a nice glow and most importantly doesn’t [make me] break out.”(Related: These Natural Sunscreen Options Will Make You Forget About Chemical Sunblocks)

Another said, “I use this at the end of my skincare routine, and it makes my face so glowy. I am obsessed with it.” Honestly, same.

If you’re looking for a protective face sunscreen that won’t interfere with your skincare routine, I highly recommend you grab a tube of this Drunk Elephant sunscreen today.