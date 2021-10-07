While working together at Google, co-founders Marie Kouadio Amouzame and Alice Lin Glover realized they shared similar struggles in finding the right skin-care products. Between conversations about family and what it was like to grow up as immigrant children in North America, they would share skin-care secrets with each other. "Alice would always share tips that she learned from French pharmacy beauty and we traveled to Korea together to learn about the latest beauty trends in Asia," says Kouadio Amouzame. "Through this journey, we noticed that we were both lacking clean, effective, and gentle skin care that actually worked on our melanin-rich skin without altering or lightening it."