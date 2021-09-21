This $20 Dark Spot Remover Reduced Shoppers' Signs of Aging, Acne Scars, and Melasma In Under Three Weeks
When you're faced with sunspots, acne scars, signs of aging, and even melasma, finding a solution that actually works might seem like a daunting task. And with so many products on the shelves promising to deliver outstanding results like fading scars and reducing signs of aging, only to let you down. But stop your search here because shoppers say that the Ebanel Dark Spot Treatment (Buy It, $20, amazon.com) is a must-try.
So what makes this treatment so great? The dark spot remover is packed with effective ingredients like azelaic acid, kojic acid, salicylic acid, and niacinamide, but don't worry if you're not familiar with these — they're a mouthful. To save you hours searching Google for what the ingredients do, Dr. James Wang, M.D., founder of Metropolis Dermatology weighs in on the ingredients in the formula.
First up is alpha arbutin, a "natural alternative to synthetic hydroquinone, present in skin lighteners," according to Dr. Wang. "Arbutin is very gentle and does not cause the level of irritation that hydroquinones or other skin lighteners do. It is a safe ingredient to lighten sun spots and discoloration on the skin slowly."
The formula also has niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3. The vitamin has anti-inflammatory properties that calm common skin issues, such as acne. "Additionally, it can decrease sebum production, which reduces the oiliness of the skin," Dr. Wang explains. (Related: Shoppers Say They'd Give This Hydrating Niacinamide Moisturizer '6 Stars If They Could')
Now that you're caught up on why the dark spot corrector's formula is so potent, let's get into its laundry list of benefits. The cream promises to reduce sunspots, signs of aging, and dark spots with consistent use, and also smoothes hyperpigmentation,fine lines, and wrinkles.
And, according to shoppers, the treatment comes through on its promised results. One Amazon shopper gave the cream a five-star review and wrote that it's working "after three times." They provided photos to show how the treatment was improving their skin. "Unbelievable it is just after three times. I will keep going until [the] dark spots [are] all gone," they said.
Not only does Ebanel's treatment work for reducing the appearance of aging and dark spots, but shoppers also call it "the best melasma treatment." A happy customer with melasma said, "you really see that your melasma spots will start fading after three weeks. If you use it every day and your skin is getting sensitive, you can stop for [a] few days and use a good moisturizer." (Related: What Is Melasma and What's the Best Way to Treat It?)
Another shopper called the formula "better than a laser" and agreed with a similar timeline for results: "After three weeks, I noticed melasma and freckles had nearly disappeared."
"[It's] exactly like an RX treatment," a final reviewer said. "This has exactly the same ingredients as the prescription melasma treatment... I honestly did not think this would help. It did. I was really shocked at how quickly I could see obvious results," said the shopper, noting that they saw a difference in just two weeks.
Whether you're looking to get rid of those pesky sun spots, signs of aging, or melasma, give the dark spot remover from Ebanel a try now. If the results are anything like reviewers say, this $20 treatment is worth every penny.