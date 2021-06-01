"OMG. This stuff has totally changed my brush cleaning routine," wrote one fan. "I had been using just my regular makeup remover I use for my face, or occasionally the liquid beauty blender cleanser for really dirty brushes, but this stuff is of no comparison. I had a Sephora Pro domed foundation brush that I use with my liquid foundation and hadn't cleaned it in months! I know, ew. I tried the BB cleanser and it was okay, but it didn't get nearly as clean as I wanted. Enter the Ecotools brush shampoo. After the first swirl on my wash mat, I could see LOADS of foundation coming out of the brush. It took a little while since there was so much product caked in the brush, but I finally got the water to run clear. After my brush dried I inspected it and it was as if it was BRAND FREAKING NEW! And no residue. I couldn't believe it! Bottom line, if you're like me and put off washing your makeup brushes until they're naaasty, you need this brush shampoo. It will change your life."