Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, and Other Celebs Are Addicted to This Magic $14 Skin Cream
It's one thing for a celebrity to endorse a product from a brand they're partnering with or an ambassador for, but it's simply another for them to take to the Internet to shout praises for a something they aren't getting paid to comment on. Case in point: this $14 skin-care secret weapon from Amazon.
Just a few weeks ago, Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share with fans an unassuming drugstore product that she can't get enough of. "I'm letting you all in on my secret weapon. @Egyptianmagic," she captioned a selfie holding a small white and blue container in her story. "I use it for everything. Skin, nails, lips, toes, dry nose ETC… not an ad I just <3. You're welcome." Funnily enough, the actress isn't the only A-lister who keeps a tub of the stuff on hand. Kate Hudson, Eva Mendes, January Jones, and Ashley Benson are also mega-fans. (Related: The Absolute Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin, According to Dermatologists)
On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017, Kate Hudson spilled the tea on her favorite skin-care product, Egyptian Magic, which she said was so versatile that she could use it on her face, body, and even for baby diaper rash. This wasn't the first time Hudson raved about the cream. She told People StyleWatch in 2014 that she even used the balm for her hair. "I try to spend the time doing my hair, but a lot of times it just goes up in a bun! I add some Egyptian Magic to give it sheen and texture, set it with hair spray and I'm good to go."
Celebrities aren't wrong when they say the Egyptian Magic cream can be used for just about everything. The brand counts 19 ways the concoction can address a myriad of skin woes, including minimizing wrinkles and fine lines, soothing eczema and psoriasis, fading scars, moisturizing cracked heels and chapped lips, and smoothing stretch marks. It can even be used as a makeup remover, for tattoo aftercare, and to condition hair. (Related: All the Ways You Can Use Cortisone Cream, According to a Derm)
So what makes this all-purpose, skin-care cream so good? Well, it's made of six all-natural ingredients — the secret sauce being a combination of bee propolis, bee pollen, beeswax, honey, olive oil, and royal jelly. "Bee byproducts have long been used in skin care for their hydrating, protecting, and wound-healing properties," says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
"Bee propolis, also known as bee glue, is a substance made primarily of tree sap and is used by honey bees to seal in cracks in the hive," explains Dr. Zeichner. It's rich in antioxidants, is an anti-inflammatory, and also works to hydrate and soothe skin. Plus, research has found that propolis could even encourage hair growth, he adds. (Related: The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount)
Not only is honey incredibly moisturizing, but it also naturally contains hydrogen peroxide and methylglyoxyl, meaning it has antiseptic and anti-microbial benefits, points out Dr. Zeichner. "There's growing data showing the benefit of honey to treat slowly healing wounds and even provide anti-aging benefits."
Finally, royal jelly gets its name from the gelatinous substance produced by honey bees to feed the queen bee. "It has been shown to have anti-inflammatory benefits, and there's data that it even stimulates collagen production when applied to the skin," notes Dr. Zeichner. (Related: Why Royal Jelly Deserves a Spot In Your Skin-Care Routine)
To say this little miracle packs a punch would be an understatement. While having the stamp of approval from some of Hollywood's biggest stars is an endorsement in itself, Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream has also earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who are "addicted," lauding it for moisturizing dry skin, banishing blackheads (yep, even though the consistency is thick, those with oily skin love it, too), fading acne scars, managing chronic skin conditions like eczema, and more.
Just do yourself a favor and add it to your shopping cart now. At $14 a tub, you really can't go wrong.