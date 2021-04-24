On an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017, Kate Hudson spilled the tea on her favorite skin-care product, Egyptian Magic, which she said was so versatile that she could use it on her face, body, and even for baby diaper rash. This wasn't the first time Hudson raved about the cream. She told People StyleWatch in 2014 that she even used the balm for her hair. "I try to spend the time doing my hair, but a lot of times it just goes up in a bun! I add some Egyptian Magic to give it sheen and texture, set it with hair spray and I'm good to go."