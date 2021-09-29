Amazon Customers Are Losing It Over This $9 Primer's 'Blurring Effect'

Another reviewer, a "woman in her 50s who has good skin but definitely has a few wrinkles," wrote that she was skeptical at first, but pleasantly surprised by the primer. After applying the primer and foundation, "I was surprised to see that my face had a beautiful, subtle glow to it which camouflaged the pores and fine lines after all!" they wrote. "My makeup looked like I applied it with an airbrush and my foundation went on smoother and I used less of it. Still, the big test was if I would sweat it off within an hour like I usually did. I didn't." (Related: The 11 Best Foundations for Oily Skin, According to Experts and Reviews)