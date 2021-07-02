This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen Is On Sale for Just $29 Right Now at Dermstore
In case you somehow missed the memo re: sunscreen's importance, here's a refresher: Wearing sunscreen daily — regardless of whether it's sunny out or whether you even go outside — is super important for preventing skin cancer, protecting your skin from sun damage, and staving off signs of aging. Some suncreens can even help prevent against blue light-related skin damage.
Luckily, sunscreen tech has come a long way in recent years, and you can now load up on sun protection without fear of it messing with your makeup, causing breakouts, or feeling greasy. Even better news? All the best dermatologist-approved picks are on sale for the Fourth of July on Dermstore this weekend.
Dermstore's Fourth of July sale offers markdowns on tons of products besides sunscreen through the holiday weekend, but you should totally take advantage of this sale to load up on sun protection to last you the rest of the summer and beyond. Products are discounted between 15-50 percent off, including cult- and derm-favorite brands EltaMD, SkinMedica, and Naturopathica.
Of all the discounted products, though, one sunscreen takes the cake: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (Buy It, $29, was $37, dermstore.com).
This has been named one of the best sunscreens available according to both customer reviews, Reddit users, and dermatologists, and especially so for those who have oily skin, who tend to break out, or who have darker skin tones. Even Kendall Jenner is obsessed.
In addition to offering sun protection via zinc oxide, it contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and lactic acid, which is why it's great for people who are prone to acne, hyperpigmentation, or rosacea, Deanne Robinson, M.D., of Modern Dermatology of Connecticut previously told Shape.
And almost 3,500 five-star reviews on Dermstore's website don't lie. Customers sing this sunscreen's praises for going on smoothly without a white cast or greasy look, with review after review calling it the "best sunscreen [they've] ever tried."
Women of color also attest that it's great for darker skin tones, with one reviewer writing: "This has been my go to for sunscreen it doesn't leave a white cast nor does it take a while to blend into my skin. I love the glow it gives my skin after, I will continue to purchase this sunscreen."
Whether you've been meaning to try this sunscreen or just want to top up on your supplies to get through sunshine season, now's the time to go ahead and grab a bottle of EltaMD.