I'm definitely not the poster child for a minimal skin-care routine. My regimen includes more steps than I'd like to admit and I am a sucker for buzzy new devices. But were I to change my ways and commit to a bare-bones routine, one product that would definitely make the cut is Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (Buy It, $14, $16 , dermstore.com). And since I spotted the moisturizer in part of Dermstore's current Anniversary Sale, I'm about to stock up anyway.

My first encounter with Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré was when I was lucky enough to travel to France several years ago. I went into a pharmacy to buy it, since back then it wasn't so accessible in the U.S. A salesperson at the pharmacy asked what I was looking for, and when I said "Embryolisse," they gave me a say no more look and handed me the Lait-Crème Concentré. (Related: The Absolute Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin, According to Dermatologists)

Some backstory: A French dermatologist introduced the Lait-Crème Concentré as Embryolisse's first product in 1950, with the intention of offering a product that would nourish and soothe, not overwhelm the skin. Thanks to its fatty acid-rich ingredients and anti-inflammatory aloe vera, the moisturizer quickly became—and remains—a best-seller.

I can attest that the moisturizer's milky texture has a unique calming sensation. It's lightweight and leaves my skin soft but not greasy, so I love it as an A.M. moisturizer. I also tend to reach for it when I'm experiencing a dry patch.

Is Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré the only product I'm eyeing in the Dermstore sale? No. But it's the one I anticipate using to the last drop.

