Emepelle's main differentiating factor from other skin-care brands is its proprietary methyl estradiolpropanoate (MEP) technology. MEP is a non-hormonal estrogen receptor aide, which is an elaborate way of saying it acts like estrogen but isn't actually a hormone. "[MEP] works in the same pathway that estrogen does in the skin," explains Dr. Turegano. "It activates fibroblasts, which are the protein molecules that build collagen. Studies have also shown increased hydration in the skin, too." Emepelle has incorporated MEP into all three of its product: a serum (Buy It, $175, amazon.com), night cream (Buy It, $156, amazon.com), and eye cream, the latter of which is currently available for pre-order on the brand's site.