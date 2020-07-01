Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're in the mood to browse beauty deals, Ulta's Summer Beauty Sale is the place to be. But before you get too deep into the thousands of other sale items, there's one makeup product worth adding to your cart ASAP: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara (Buy It, $4, $5 , ulta.com).

Essence has several Lash Princess mascaras, and the version that's earned such a major following is meant to mimic the effect of wearing false eyelashes. It has a slim, subtly tapered wand to coat every lash, and its claim to fame is that it imparts impressive amounts of volume and length. Plus it's about half the price of your average drugstore mascara, even when it's not on sale. (Related: Nordstrom Reviewers Say This Lengthening Mascara Is So Good, They've Been Using It for Decades)

Based on Ulta reviews, the comparison to wearing a set of false lashes isn't off-base. "I was skeptical about this mascara at first because it's so cheap but I am impressed by the quality," wrote one person. "This really gives the false lash look that I love. People ask me all the time if these are my real lashes."

Another reviewer wrote, "It is only $5-6 dollars AND I get long thick lashes instantly. I pride myself on not having to use fake lashes and I get compliments on my lashes with this product." Food for thought if lash glue's not your friend. (Related: This Insanely Popular Mascara Is Infused with Castor Oil to Help Your Lashes Grow)

Whether you've been meaning to see what the hype's about or just like the sound of a cheap crowd favorite, now's a good time to get in on Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect.

