TikTok Loves This Hack for Curling Even the Straightest Lashes
TikTok is the hub for all things beauty. Its genius content creators are always on the hunt for the best products — and rarely disappoint. They have recs for smoother skin, more defined curls, and better dark circle coverage. But that’s not all: One viral video has a hack for adding curl and definition to stick-straight lashes.
User Lizzy Wong spent months trying products until she found a combo that "doesn't give raccoon eyes" and "actually holds a curl." It's a three-step process, but the results are worth it. Just ask the more than 35,000 people that dropped a "heart" on her video.
Wong starts by curling her lashes with the legendary Shiseido Eyelash Curler (Buy It, $22, sephora.com). It has a less severe curve than other designs, so it reaches even the shortest lashes to curl and give the illusion of added length. Reviewers say it’s the best way to get a perfect curl short of a lash lift. And unlike other designs, its rubber grip doesn’t rip out fragile lashes.
Next up, Wong applies a generous coat of the Etude House Dr. Mascara Fixer (Buy It, $7, amazon.com). Similar to an eyelash primer, the clear gel goes on pre-mascara to boost the effects of your formula. Wong says it’s the key to an all-day curl — but that’s not the only benefit.
It also makes mascara smudgeproof and waterproof through "rain, sweat, humidity, and tears," according to reviewers. Extra volume and length are another bonus, which come from small black fibers in the gel. Toss in a nourishing conditioning treatment from added soybean oil, and it's no surprise people will pretty much think you're wearing falsies.
Mascara is the final step to lock in the look. Wong prefers Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara (Buy It, $24, thrivecausemetics.com), followed by the Waterproof L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara (Buy It, $9, amazon.com). She says the Thrive Causemetics mascara doesn’t hold a curl on her lashes, but the Etude House Dr. Mascara Fixer gives it staying power. This hack lets her stick with a formula she loves while getting the lashes she wants.
The good news is, Wong says the first two steps work with any mascara. If you want to save money, just swap in other TikTok favorite for the last step, like the $5 Essence Lash Princess Mascara or the $9 Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara. You’ll still get the look you want — and your wallet will hurt a little less.
Thanks to Wong, the world finally has the answer to getting stick-straight lashes to do the impossible. Here’s to hoping the solution for butt acne is just around the corner.