My Mom Swears By This $4 Tool for Combatting Hair Loss

To use a scalp massager, all you have to do is grip its handle and massage it gently all over your head in a circular movement. You can do this in the shower to deeply lather your shampoo, or you can use it to apply a pre-shower hair treatment. The soft, silicone bristles will not only feel relaxing, but they'll also clean and exfoliate your scalp, helping to eliminate dandruff and hair product buildup. The tool should be used every time you wash your hair, however often that may be for your preferences. (Related: 10 Products That'll Make Your Thinning Hair Look Thick AF)