My Mom Swears By This $4 Tool for Combatting Hair Loss
When I got my mom a scalp massager for Christmas this past year, I expected it would just provide a nice form of self-care. Instead, she reported back that it had solved an unexpected problem: By using a scalp brush every time she shampooed her hair, over time, she experienced less hair loss with each shower. That's an impressive feat for a tool that can cost as little as $4 — and Amazon shoppers agree it really works.
Euhome's Scalp Massager (Buy It, $8 for 2, amazon.com) has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with several reviewers specifically saying that the small tool helped reverse hair loss. Some have even seen immediate results. "From the very first day of using [this] brush in the shower, I… had noticed my hair didn't fall out in clumps," wrote one. "When have you ever noticed any good results from the first day of use?! I'm on my third day of my hair regime and still no hair loss!"
To use a scalp massager, all you have to do is grip its handle and massage it gently all over your head in a circular movement. You can do this in the shower to deeply lather your shampoo, or you can use it to apply a pre-shower hair treatment. The soft, silicone bristles will not only feel relaxing, but they'll also clean and exfoliate your scalp, helping to eliminate dandruff and hair product buildup. The tool should be used every time you wash your hair, however often that may be for your preferences. (Related: 10 Products That'll Make Your Thinning Hair Look Thick AF)
Although there aren't many scientific studies on the benefits of scalp massagers, they do seem promising. As Shereene Idriss, M.D., a dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York City, previously explained to Shape, removing dead skin cells from the scalp stimulates hair follicles, which in turn can lead to "more robust hair growth." Some research has also shown that these tools can have a stress-relieving effect — which is certainly a welcome bonus. They are safe for all skin types, and can even improve scalp conditions like eczema and psoriasis, according to some Amazon reviewers.
In addition to decreasing hair loss, Amazon customers say that the Euhome's scalp massagers also reduce dandruff and dry scalp conditions and make it easier to wash thick and curly hair. According to my mom, they make shower time feel a little more luxurious, too.
For some shoppers, they're a real game changer: "I recently completed radiation and my hair was falling out, my scalp was itchy, and I have two large bald spots from the radiation beam," wrote one. "This has been a life changer. I use it every time I wash my hair and my hair loss is becoming less and less. No more itchy scalp, and the hair in my bald spots is already growing back, even though my oncologist said it would be months until that happened."
For just $8 for two brushes, you'll get one scalp massager for yourself and another for a person you love, so you can both look forward to healthier, fuller hair for days to come.