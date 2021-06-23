This $7 Nail Thickener Helps People Lengthen and Strengthen 'Paper Thin' Nails
Growing out your nails seems like a fairly simple process, until it isn't. They start to peel at the white part, or one breaks and forces you to cut them all down to equal size, or a stressful moment causes your old nail-biting habit to resurge.
There are plenty of nail products that are designed to help you through the grow-out process, but they can be hit-or-miss. Eveline Cosmetics's 8-in-1 Total Action Intensive Nail Treatment and Conditioner (Buy It, $7, amazon.com), according to Amazon shoppers, is decidedly a hit - and it's available for just $7 in a post-Prime Day discount.
The product is formulated to stimulate the production of keratin - a protein that nails are made up of. It also contains natural resin to strengthen brittle nails. The brand promises visible results within 10 days of use, and Amazon shoppers confirm its effectiveness: Over 4,000 people have given the product a five-star rating. (Related: The Best Nail Strengtheners for Brittle, Weak Nails, According to Experts)
"After years of gels and overlays, my natural nails were weak and broke often," wrote one reviewer. "A colleague recommended this to me, and the change is amazing. My nails are long, strong and healthy. I find myself having to cut my fingernails down every two weeks."
Buy It: Eveline Cosmetics Total Action 8-in-1 Intensive Nail Treatment and Conditioner, $7, was $11, amazon.com
While the results might have you wanting to make the treatment a part of your daily routine, it isn't intended for continued use. The strengthener is applied in a single coat two days in a row. On the third day, both coats are removed and the process is repeated. This pattern continues for two weeks, and then users are advised to pause treatment for at least a month.
In case you're worried about it leaving a goopy or gritty texture to your nails, the nail thickener goes on smooth and clear, but some reviewers find that it gives their nails the appearance of a French manicure, adding natural shine. Some users have even sworn off acrylics since they started using the treatment for nails.
"I have paper thin nails that literally just peel off my fingertips, exposing that tender quick," shared another customer. "I've tried everything under the sun and this is the first thing I've found that lets my nails stay intact long enough to get to the end of my fingers!"
At $7 a bottle, Eveline Cosmetics's nail hardener costs less than a salon treatment - and according to shoppers, it delivers results that are "worth every penny."