Apparently, they're also so effective that they produce visible residue, as evidenced by many of the clips. I repeat: visible residue. Do you hear that? That's the sound of baby foot and Dr. Pimple Popper fans rejoicing, since these exfoliating gloves serve up a serious dose of satisfaction. But even if just the idea of sloughed-off dead skin makes you gag, don't count yourself out of this TikTok trend just yet. Once you try it yourself, you might be so pleasantly surprised by the results that the residue no longer bothers you. Just take it from TikTok user @sarchetrit, who begins her exfoliating glove video saying, "This looks so gross but it feels so good and my skin is so soft after." (Related: The Ultimate Guide to Exfoliation)