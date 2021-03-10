How to Make Your Eyes Pop In the Age of Face Masks

Looking well rested, smooth, and radiant is the best backdrop for gorgeous eyes. That means combating the most common issues that crop up in this area. "The skin here is very thin and delicate, which is why it's so prone to puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines," says Whitney Bowe, M.D., a dermatologist in New York. When it comes to products, it's important to read the ingredient list. Potential allergens and irritants like fragrance and essential oils in eye creams can cause redness and a scaly texture, especially if you have sensitivity, eczema, or rosacea.