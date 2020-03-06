Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you are someone who has over-plucked her eyebrows (who decided to arm teenagers with tweezers in the 90s?!), noticed your brows have started to thin or lose their tails over the years, or simply want thicker, fuller arches, it might surprise you that you don't need to invest in a pricey treatment like microblading to get the eyebrows of your dreams.

Fuller eyebrows have been a popular trend for years — thanks to natural beauty campaigns and A-listers like Cara Delevingne, who embrace wild, bushy brows — but unfortunately, many people struggle with the ability to grow them out. Why? It might be due to genetics or trauma to the brows from previous plucking, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. (Related: The Best Eyelash Growth Serums for Serious Length, According to Customer Reviews)

Luckily, eyebrow growth serums exist to help encourage optimal growth of hair follicles without breaking the bank. Brow serums contain many of the same hardworking ingredients as eyelash growth serums, including peptides that promote healthier lashes, which can lead to enhanced thickness and length, explains Dr. Zeichner. Some eyebrow serums also feature ingredients like biotin to support hair follicle activity, amino acids to protect from breakage, and conditioning agents that hydrate and strengthen the hairs themselves, he adds. (Related: Are Biotin Supplements the Miracle Beauty Fix Everyone Says They Are?)

Even better? Brow serums are safe for all skin types — but search for serums that are hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-approved if you want to ensure that they won't cause any irritation to sensitive eyes and skin. (Related: 15,000 People On Amazon Are Obsessed with This Dual Lash and Brow Serum)

Ready to score thicker, bolder brows? Ahead, the eight best eyebrow growth serums that really work, according to customer reviews.

Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum

RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum

This hypoallergenic, ophthalmologist-formulated (read: you don't have to worry about it irritating your eyes) brow serum features peptides, lipids, biotin, and green tea extract, which help strengthen, thicken, soften and condition eyebrows while improving hair health and protecting from breakage. Many Amazon reviewers claimed to see major results with consistent usage over the course of a month, and one customer even noticed hair growth within two and a half weeks.

Luxros Eyelash & Eyebrow Serum

With 91 percent of reviews being four and five stars, shoppers swear this serum is not only safe for those with sensitive eyes, but it will also initiate growth in sparse or balding areas of the eyebrow with nightly use — seriously. Made with natural botanicals, this hardworking serum moisturizes the hairs, protects against brittleness, and adds shine to brows at a super affordable price. (Related: The Best Eyebrow Makeup If You're Just Not Ready for Microblading)

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

Another ophthalmologist-tested formula, this serum is gentle on eyes and helps promote fuller, bolder brows with consistent use over two to four months. While it might be a bit of a splurge, Dr. Zeichner likes this option since it contains amino acids and hydrating hyaluronic acid to enhance the thickness and length of your brows. And Amazon reviewers can attest to fuller brows. One writes: "My outer 1/3 of eyebrows were sparse, now they are full. I had a bald spot on the center of my left eyebrow which is now filled in. It's been nine weeks and I now have bushy eyebrows. This product worked amazingly well."

Organys Lash and Brow Serum

This affordable pick proves that it works just as well as pricier eyebrow growth serums on the market, thanks to powerful ingredients like keratin, peptides, natural botanicals, green tea, and nettle root, which help to strengthen frail hairs or thinning hair follicles. Even though it has a friendly price point, reviewers promise that it won't irritate eyes or skin, it doesn't contain comedogenic ingredients (read: won't clog pores or cause breakouts around your eyes), and it will actually fill in sparse or bare spots on eyebrows.

Joey Healy Brow Renovation Serum

Dr. Zeichner is a fan of this splurge-worthy serum, because it combines peptides, hyaluronic acid, and wheat protein to strengthen, moisturize, and promote brow growth. Also great? The formula contains vitamins A, B5, C and E to protect and condition the hairs, and botanical ingredients like white tea, licorice, and rose to support the health of your brows. One customer raved that they had "no regrets" once purchasing this serum and were blown away by the insane amount of growth. (Related: 4 Eyebrow Shapes That Look Good On Anyone)

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil

While it might not be considered a serum, nearly 900 Amazon customers raved about this bottle for giving them thicker and stronger eyebrows and eyelashes. ICYDK, castor oil comes from the seeds of the castor oil plant and is a natural source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and omega-6 fats — meaning it adds thickness and shine to hair while encouraging growth. This product comes with a glass droplet for easy application, and a spoolie to comb the oil through your brows to ensure proper coverage. (Related: How to Use Castor Oil for Thicker Hair, Brows, and Lashes)

Live Fraiche USDA Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows

Now that you understand the benefits of using castor oil for your brows, this is another option to consider. If you plan to use castor oil for your skin and scalp, as well, a dropper bottle is a great choice. However, if you solely want to use it on a small area, like your eyebrows or eyelashes, this allows for much easier and mess-free application. The dual-end applicator is designed to wipe off excess oil so the brush is coated with the perfect amount for precise and clean application. It's also conveniently portable — just toss it in your purse or carry-on bag — and creates less waste in comparison to the disposable brushes you might use with a larger dropper bottle. (Plus, throwaway brushes can collect dust and germs if left uncovered). One tube lasts on average 5-6 months with daily use, so you can really get your money's worth. Reviewers noted that this product filled in their patchy, over-plucked brows, making them fuller in as little as two weeks.

NuOrganic Eyebrow Serum Growth Enhancer Gel

This gel formula contains all-natural conditioning and moisturizing ingredients, such as biotin, sweet almond oil, and peptides that stimulate keratin production, to create longer and thicker brows in just a few weeks. Shoppers love that the texture is not stick at all, and that they've seen increased thickness and new growth on the outer edges of their brows.

RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum

