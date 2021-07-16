With an eyebrow stamp kit, you can choose a stencil that best fits your brow shape. You'll then use the included spooley brush to brush your brow hairs into place where you'd like them to sit, and place your chosen stencil over your eyebrow. Finally, press the "stamp" onto your eyebrow along the cutout of the stencil to fill in your eyebrows. Voilà, proceed to show off your perfectly crisp, even, and symmetrical brows. It's a no-mess, foolproof way to score the brows of your dreams, as the stencil prevents the pigment from getting anywhere it shouldn't while ensuring both brows are the same shape. That's right, your eyebrows can look like sisters and not cousins. (Related: What Is Microblading?)