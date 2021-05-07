Eyelash serums are popular, and it's not hard to see why. The idea of growing your own long, feathery lashes rather than relying on falsies or the magic of mascara can be enticing. And while that promise alone might have you buying up multiple eyelash serums without a second thought, you might want to take a strange side effect into account first. Some eyelash serum formulas can apparently change the color of your eyes or, at the very least, darken the skin around your eyes.