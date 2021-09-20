If you can't choose between a light or dark shade, you'll be right on trend with something in the middle. "When most people think of fall, we think warm reds, chocolate, etc.," says Bianca Cox, colorist and owner of Hair Throne Salon. "For this season I see color incorporating those tones but in a lighter and more iridescent way. I have clients who don't necessarily want to feel dark, but they do want to feel less 'summery.'" These people often go with warm shades that are a cross between brunette and blonde, aka "bronde," says Cox. And while, at the end of the day, you should always choose the hue that's best for you, the pros say that bronde tends to complement warm skin tones (think: peachy or golden undertones). (Related: The Best Tips and Products for Nailing Salon-Worthy Color at Home)