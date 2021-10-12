If you've been itching to get more adventurous with your makeup lately, you're not alone. "After almost two years of lockdowns, restrictions, and varying degrees of confinement, we are shifting our focus to the light, grabbing every opportunity to escape from our current reality, coloring our world vibrantly and taking risks more than ever before," says Danessa Myricks, makeup artist and founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty. Runway beauty looks at the most recent fashion week and search trends on Instagram and TikTok "have shown clear indications that we're living for bold expression of color, we're taking more makeup risks, are unapologetic about self-expression, and want to bring in a little light and sparkle to our world," she says. Now, doesn't that sound like the kind of vibe you can get behind?