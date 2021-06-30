The Beauty Products Trainers Swear By to Look Radiant — No Matter How Much They Sweat
While smudged mascara and sweat-soaked hair are clear indicators your workout was killer, they're not particularly ideal if you're hitting up brunch or running errands immediately after. The solution: Stock up on makeup and skin-care products approved by fitness trainers themselves. Here, three pros share their favorite beauty buys, all of which are guaranteed to make you glow throughout your workout and long after. (Related: 5 Peloton Instructors On How They Look So Damn Good Through Every Class)
Erika Hammond
Maintaining a post-workout glow — inside and out — is the goal for this Rumble boxing founding trainer and avid adventurer.
The Sweaty Hair Savior
"I wash my hair only a few times a week because daily shampoos dry it out. Since I look as if I jumped into a pool after teaching a boxing class, I apply Bumble & Bumble Prèt-à-Powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist (Buy It, $30, sephora.com) to soak up oil without leaving a residue." (Don't forget to follow up with a dry conditioner to nourish hair.)
The Must-Have Makeup and Skin Care
"Makeup is a big confidence booster for me, so I like to wear a little when I teach. Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Mascara (Buy It, $26, sephora.com) stays put and never streaks, even when I'm dripping. If I'm feeling low energy after a workout, I put on Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches (Buy It, $55, sephora.com), which I keep in the fridge, for some oomph." (Related: The 8 Best Under-Eye Masks That Will Brighten, De-Puff, and Zap Wrinkles)
Related Items
Bumble & Bumble Prèt-à-Powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real Mascara
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Remi Ishizuka
When you exercise every day — like this Los Angeles fitness blogger, who's on a mission to do so for her virtual 365-day fitness program, HomeBodies — you have lots of chances to find what works best.
The Go-To SPF
"I often do boxing workouts outside and apply Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen (Buy It, $49, sephora.com). Its formula makes it more effective in heat and sweat. Eye drops are also great to have on hand if you get dry or itchy eyes."
The Secret to Sunkissed Skin
"I mix a few drops of Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops (Buy It, $28, cocoandeve.com) into my moisturizer before I work out in the morning. It develops into a nice tan while I move, but it doesn't drip down my face or stain my hands. If I feel groggy before teaching, I add a hit of color to my face to brighten me up. Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Magic Hour (Buy It, $20, tower28beauty.com) is a rosy nude, feels weightless on my skin, and stays put."
Related Items
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Magic Hour
Daigi-Ann Thompson
This top Equinox group fitness instructor in New York has found formulas that last through her varied and intense workouts, from barre to weight lifting and HIIT to resistance-band training.
The Product Behind a Dewy Look
"I have eczema, and I'm acne prone, so keeping my skin moisturized and balanced while I exercise is very important. I apply oils that give me a healthy sheen without feeling oily. My favorite is Leland Francis Luxe Face Oil (Buy It, $61, goop.com)."
The Hair Essentials
"I spray SheaMoisture Silicone-Free Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment (Buy It, $17, amazon.com) throughout my hair. As I sweat, it keeps my texture hydrated, and the scent wafts around me. Afterward, it makes my hair feel bouncy and soft."
The Key to Life-Proof Brows
"I won't leave home without my brows on point. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo (Buy It, $23, sephora.com) lasts through my day of workouts and errands."