While smudged mascara and sweat-soaked hair are clear indicators your workout was killer, they're not particularly ideal if you're hitting up brunch or running errands immediately after. The solution: Stock up on makeup and skin-care products approved by fitness trainers themselves. Here, three pros share their favorite beauty buys, all of which are guaranteed to make you glow throughout your workout and long after. (Related: 5 Peloton Instructors On How They Look So Damn Good Through Every Class)