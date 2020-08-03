It's pretty safe to say that 2017 was Gabrielle Union's year. The actress' show, Being Mary Jane, was in its fourth season on BET, she published her memoir We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True (and became a New York Times best-selling author!), and she released a clothing collection with New York & Company. And to prove that she was even more of a boss, the actress became a beauty entrepreneur and launched a hair-care line called Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

Things were seemingly going swimmingly in her professional life—Flawless by GU was a hit after dropping 10 products at Ulta—however, the actress was apparently struggling in her personal life and didn't feel like herself or that she embodied the "flawless" message of her brand. “Multiple rounds” of IVF had left her with “massive” bald spots on her head, reports PEOPLE. "I felt like such a fraud selling products,” Union recalls. “I literally didn’t have hair," she recently told the mag. (Related: My Long-Awaited IVF Transfer Was Canceled Because of the Coronavirus)

Even worse, the actress felt pressured by her investors and was forced to hide her hair loss with wigs in order to promote her hair-care line, which only made her feel even phonier. “I felt like such a fraud selling products,” Union recalled to PEOPLE. “I literally didn’t have hair. But, our investors were pushing us to launch, so I was put in a position where I had to wear wigs and clip-ins. It felt so inauthentic to me. For all those women who’ve dealt with hair loss or balding, it’s debilitating and humiliating, and there’s a lot of shame involved.” (Psst, try these expert-loved shampoos if you have thinning hair.)

So, Union parted ways with her partners and waited for her newly-launched products to sell out, before pulling the plug on her own line. She then spent the next three years creating formulas with longtime friend and hairstylist Larry Sims to not only grow her own hair back but to also regain her hair health. Once she was finally ready to regroup and give her hair collection another stab, the duo decided that it was of the utmost importance that the product line is Black-owned and Black-led. Not to mention, everything would be made with natural ingredients and be offered at a "price point accessible to EVERYONE despite your social or economic status," Union wrote in her Instagram post debuting the latest iteration. (Explore more Black-owned beauty businesses here.)

So, Flawless by Gabrielle Union re-launched today—and the line is better than ever. Designed for textured hair, protective styles, & wigs, it's a collection of 12 products, including a daily shampoo and conditioner, a soothing scalp tonic, a nourishing hair oil, a leave-in conditioner, a curl cream, and more. The best news is that every item in the line is $10 or less—meaning you're getting a luxury product at an affordable price tag. Shop a few favorites below, and find the rest on the Flawless by Gabrielle Union shop on Amazon.

