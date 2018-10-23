If you're someone who likes to milk the holiday season for all it's worth, you'll definitely appreciate these unique advent calendars. Why spend just one day opening gifts when you can crack open a new surprise every day in December? These fun advent calendars are also a great way to sample a ton of new products — whether that's flavors of tea or bestselling beauty products — without having to shell out on full-size goods. If you're looking for a gift that (literally) keeps on giving, here are some of the best advent calendars of 2020.