The Best Advent Calendars for the Holidays
The Best Advent Calendars for the Holidays
If you're someone who likes to milk the holiday season for all it's worth, you'll definitely appreciate these unique advent calendars. Why spend just one day opening gifts when you can crack open a new surprise every day in December? These fun advent calendars are also a great way to sample a ton of new products — whether that's flavors of tea or bestselling beauty products — without having to shell out on full-size goods. If you're looking for a gift that (literally) keeps on giving, here are some of the best advent calendars of 2020.
- button
Vinebox Twelve Nights of Wine
Turns out a box of wine can make a really chic gift. Vinebox has a "Twelve Nights of Wine" wine advent calendar with 12 individual glasses of reds and whites to enjoy throughout December. Each comes in a fancy-looking vial you'll want to show off.
Davids Tea 24 Days of Matcha
This year Davids Tea added a matcha tea advent calendar to its selection of holiday offerings. That means you can wake up to a new matcha or sweet treat every morning. Enjoy festive flavors such as pumpkin pie, gingerbread, and candy cane, plus matcha-infused chocolate, gummies, and honey.
Related: The Matcha Green Tea Pancakes Recipe You Didn't Know You Needed
KaffeBox
This specialty coffee from a Scandinavian company (it ships to the U.S.) will definitely impress the coffee snob in your life. It's on the pricey side, but rest assured this company is doing the most. You'll receive three separate shipments so that the coffee arrives at your door fresh. And it benefits a good cause. Partial proceeds go to Charity: Water.
Lovehoney Best Sex of Your Life Couple's Sex Toy Countdown Calendar
This calendar that's filled with sex toys is guaranteed to make your December way more fun. You'll get over $365 worth of toys for $130, including butt plugs, bondage gear, and the Womanizer Starlet 2, a clit suction vibrator worth $80 on its own. It'll earn you a spot at the top of the naughty list.
Related: This Sex Toy Advent Calendar Gives a Whole New Meaning to Happy Holidays
Smudge Wellness 10 Days of Magical Self-Care
For a lot of people, the holiday season is when self-care is the most critical, and it's safe to say 2020 will be no exception. Enter: this 10-piece gift set that's filled with crystals and other spiritual wellness goods with rituals to incorporate into your me-time.
Related: How to Choose the Best Healing Crystals for Your Needs
Saje 12 Nights of Wellness Advent Calendar
When your home isn't smelling like holiday baked goods, you can add scent to your space with the help of these Saje essential oil diffuser blends. You'll get to try options like Stress Release, a mix of lavender, orange, and clary sage, and Tree Scents, a special holiday blend. This is for sure one of the most fun advent calendars available this season.
Related: You're Using Essential Oils All Wrong—Here's What You Should Be Doing
Jo Malone Advent Calendar
Meghan Markle- and Kate Middleton-loved brand Jo Malone dropped the most luxuriously cool advent calendar. It has 24 different fragrances, bath and body products, and mini candles. Fair warning: After sampling Dark Amber and Ginger Lily Cologne, Wild Bluebell Body Crème, and the like, you'll probably be itching to buy full-sized versions.
Payot Advent Calendar
Now's a great time to get a taste of what French skin-care brand Payot has to offer. The brand is selling a unique advent calendar packed with $150 worth of product. You'll get to try bestsellers including Hydra 24+ Crème Glacée, a rich moisturizing cream, and Bubble Peeling Mask, a gel-to-foam detoxifying mask.
Related: Karlie Kloss Shared Her Full Weekend Skin-Care Routine
World Market 12 Days of Christmas Hot Cocoa Mix
This hot chocolate advent calendar makes for a delicious countdown to Christmas, but it'd also work as an affordable stocking stuffer. It includes single-serve hot chocolate mixes in 12 incredible-sounding flavors.
Related: 12 Beauty Advent Calendars That Make Perfect Holiday Gifts for Anyone On Your List
Molly's Barkery Advent Calendar for Dogs
With all the new pet parents around town — the best part of the coronavirus lockdown — you likely know a lot of people and their playmates who would love this fun advent calendar for dogs. Your furry friend will delight in the cinnamon-apple flavored treats in this set from Molly's Barkery, no question.
Copper Cow Coffee 12 Days of Pour Over Set
If there's ever a time for coffee, it's during the holidays, when gift-buying alone can make your to-do list feel insurmountable. In other words, this pour over coffee set might feel more like a basic need than a present. Filled with creamers, black coffee, and flavors like pumpkin spice and churro, it'll help get you through December in the most delicious way possible.