As the name suggests, the nail polish strips are already partially cured when you take them out of the package — one brand that offers the strips, Ohora, says that its strips are made with a gel that's already 60 percent cured. To apply: You first shape your nails and clean them with alcohol or an included prep pad. Then you stick on the dry nail polish stickers, cut and file them to size, and place your hand under a UV lamp so that they harden or cure the rest of the way. If you don't already have an at-home UV lamp, they are actually pretty easy to come by. One option, SUNUV UV LED Nail Lamp (Buy It, $24, amazon.com) is a bestselling option on Amazon. Removal is also less of a pain than the traditional gel manicure removal process. Instead of soaking in acetone and scraping off the residue, you use a wooden stick to help peel them off. Specifically, "to remove the semi-cured gel, please soak the enclosed wood stick repeatedly with a remover and push the stick gently from the edges to the cuticle to minimize your nail damage," according to Ohora's directions. As with gel manicures, you can expect a few weeks of wear. Ohora says its products last "up to 17 days" while the brand GelMate claims its strips last "up to 2 weeks." (Related: Exactly How to Get a Salon-Quality Manicure at Home)