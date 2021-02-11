"I have hooded eyebrows, which always seems to crinkle up my eyelashes," wrote one shopper. "Mascara only seems to make it look worse — not with this Maybelline Falsies Lashes! One of my clients asked me if I was wearing false lashes and where I got them done because they look great. I told her it's my new mascara! I am so happy I found this product because my wrinkled eyelashes have always made me very self-conscious."