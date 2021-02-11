Supermodel Gigi Hadid has spent countless hours in the makeup chair getting prepped for photoshoots and runways — and she's learned plenty of tips and tricks from beauty experts in the process. Now the new mom is spilling the tea on how to get the best lashes ever in a video on post-pregnancy skin care for Vogue.
Hadid's hack for getting voluminous, sky-high lashes starts with curling her lashes, followed by swiping on two coats of mascara. But unlike most mascara users who apply their go-to formula in continuous coats, Hadid uses mascara during two separate parts of her routine. (She also gave the lowdown on using this all-natural beauty brand during her pregnancy.)
"This is strange, but I do mascara, then I finish my blush and highlighter," she says in the video. "Then I like to go back to the mascara and reapply." The multi-step approach ensures the coats properly dry between applications, making it easier to build extra-long lashes, she says. (Psst, an eyelash growth serum is another way to boost your length.)
Of course, it also helps to have a good product to work with, which is why Hadid says she uses Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Mascara (Buy It, $11, amazon.com). Designed to mimic the effects of a lash lift, the fiber-infused formula curls, lengthens, and defines lashes. When applied with the double-curved brush — which separates and coats lashes without clumping — it creates a final look that reviewers agree, rivals fake lashes.
"I have hooded eyebrows, which always seems to crinkle up my eyelashes," wrote one shopper. "Mascara only seems to make it look worse — not with this Maybelline Falsies Lashes! One of my clients asked me if I was wearing false lashes and where I got them done because they look great. I told her it's my new mascara! I am so happy I found this product because my wrinkled eyelashes have always made me very self-conscious."
Another reviewer called the tube a "holy grail" saying, "I have tried every mascara there is, from high-end to drugstore and this is the absolute best! It separates and builds volume and length on my short and straight lashes. It looks like I'm wearing false lashes."
And if you're still hesitant about drugstore options, don't be. Multiple shoppers compared the dramatic effect of the budget-friendly find to Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara (Buy It, $26, amazon.com), which is twice the price. Plus, the Maybelline mascara comes in both a regular and waterproof formula, as well as black and brown color options. (BTW, Gabrielle Union swears by this waterproof mascara for sweaty workouts.)
What's more, Hadid isn't the only one giving the formula a stamp of approval (she is the face of the beauty brand, after all). The Lash Lift formula has earned a perfect rating from more than 7,800 shoppers including self-professed mascara snobs, skeptics, and savants.