Be it from pregnancy hormones, her genetics, or her skin-care — or, likely, a combo of all three — Gigi Hadid had a major glow while she was pregnant with her daughter Khai. (Judging by her recent low- to no-makeup IG photos, anyways.) And while two of those variables might not be in the cards for you, you can borrow from her pregnancy skin-care regimen. The model divulged which beauty brand she started using while she was expecting.
In a new video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, Hadid demonstrated her post-pregnancy skin-care and makeup routine. Before diving in, she noted that she switched to the skin-care brand Oliveda while she was pregnant. "While I was pregnant, I really moved toward clean, natural products, so I used a brand called Oliveda," she said in the video, noting that the brand's products are all made with olive tree extract. "They have everything from cleanser to moisturizer, oils, so I really enjoyed using that," she shared.
Experts advise against using skin-care products with certain ingredients while pregnant, which is why many women switch up their routines during pregnancy as Hadid did. (For instance, retinoids and salicylic acid are no-go's.) As such, it's best to touch base with your doc before continuing to use a product or treatment if you become pregnant.
As for Hadid, when it came time for her to make the swap, she said she went with Oliveda because of its focus on natural ingredients such as olive leaf extract and cold-pressed olive oil. The brand offers face, body, and ingestible products (think: matcha tea and elixir concentrates you can add to juice) meant to provide the powers of hydroxytyrosol, a compound in olive oil with potential anti-aging benefits for skin.
Bestsellers from the brand include Oliveda Cell Active Face Oil (Buy It, $49, amazon.com) — a face oil with olive and avocado oils — and The Beauty Fountain (Buy It, $90, amazon.com), a "beauty shot" made with collagen (a protein that keeps skin looking plump, smooth, and youthful), pomegranate juice (which is thought to have anti-aging benefits), and skin-nourishing biotin.
Another top seller, Oliveda Hydroxytyrosol Corrective Firming Face Serum (Buy It, $100, amazon.com), is made for those who want to address fine lines or pigmentation. (Related: How to Deal with Hyperpigmentation In Your Skin)
Clearly, Jennifer Lopez is not the only celeb who believes in olive oil's skin-care potential. (And its favor with stars is nothing new, considering Sophia Loren is a notorious fan.) If you want in on the celebrity-approved ingredient, Oliveda's goods are one way to start incorporating it into your own routine.