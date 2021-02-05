Be it from pregnancy hormones, her genetics, or her skin-care — or, likely, a combo of all three — Gigi Hadid had a major glow while she was pregnant with her daughter Khai. (Judging by her recent low- to no-makeup IG photos, anyways.) And while two of those variables might not be in the cards for you, you can borrow from her pregnancy skin-care regimen. The model divulged which beauty brand she started using while she was expecting. (Related: The Gigi Hadid Workout for When You Want to Look — and Feel — Like a Supermodel)