With more than 1,700 five-star ratings on Amazon and a price tag of less than $20, this might be the gold standard of gold skin-care products. Not only is this anti-aging moisturizer packed with 24-karat gold, but it also boasts vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump skin, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love this serum. It leaves my skin moist and dewy. I actually see a difference in my face [since] the serum makes it look plump, therefore wrinkles and fine lines are not noticeable. I use it morning and night!"