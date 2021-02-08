If you've ever had a moment of panic when accidentally sticking two fingers together with super glue, then you'll feel for one woman who ended up with a much worse issue: Tessica Brown posted a TikTok detailing what happened to her scalp after using Gorilla Glue in her hair — yes, you read that right.

In her post, which now has over 19 million views, Brown said that her hair has been glued in place for about a month after she styled it with Gorilla Glue. ICYDK, Gorilla Glue is a super-strong adhesive typically used in craft, home, or auto projects to bond materials such as wood, metal, ceramic, or stone. In other words, it's not exactly meant to be used as a hair product.

"Hey y'all. Those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now," Brown began in her video. "It's not by choice." After running out of Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Spray, Brown said she'd decided to try using actual glue — Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive — to style her hair. She then tried washing her hair 15 times, she said, but the glue is still completely stuck. (Related: A Woman Temporarily Went Blind After a Salon Used Nail Glue to Apply Her Lash Extensions)

Shape has reached out to Brown and Gorilla Glue for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Initially, Gorilla Glue responded to a repost of Brown's video with some suggestions on how to remove the glue. "You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area," reads the company's message. (Related: Why You Should Treat Your Scalp to a Detox)

However, from the looks of it, it seems that Brown has tried several interventions to try to break down the strong glue, with no success thus far. Since her initial TikTok post, she's shared updates that she's tried applying shampoo and tea tree and coconut oils on her hair to no avail. She also shared a video showing photos from a trip to the emergency room, plus a later clip showing someone applying the materials she took home from the ER visit onto her scalp — acetone pads (commonly used as a nail polish remover) and sterile water, judging by more recent updates on Instagram and YouTube.

On February 8, Gorilla Glue issued a statement about Brown's story in a post on Twitter. "We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair," it reads. "This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label 'do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing...'"

"We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best," concludes the statement.