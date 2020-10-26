If super-long mermaid strands are what you're after, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more potent combo of ingredients than Marc Anthony's Grow Long Conditioner formula. Ginseng and caffeine are powerhouse extracts that have been shown to both support hair growth and prevent hair loss. The conditioner also includes moisturizing vitamin E to help foster a healthy scalp and lay the foundation for long, luxurious locks. Plus, it's sulfate-free, meaning it won't strip your hair of its natural oils, keeping tresses silky and shiny with each wash. (Not sure what the big deal is about going sulfate-free? Here's what you need to know about sulfates in hair-care products.)