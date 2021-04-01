Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently filmed her daily skin-care and makeup routine for Vogue's YouTube channel, and for the most part, nothing's too surprising. Paltrow talks through her philosophy on finding products in the clean beauty category and uses hundreds of dollars' worth of goods — standard stuff. But the video is making the rounds on the internet thanks to one detail in particular: Paltrow's sunscreen application technique.

About halfway through the video, Paltrow reaches for UNSUN Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 (Buy It, $29, revolve.com). She doesn't like to slather sunscreen head to toe, she says, "but I like to put some on my nose and the area where the sun really hits," she says before proceeding to apply the tiniest dot of lotion to the bridge of her nose and cheekbones.

Needless to say, Paltrow's less-is-more take on sunscreen isn't going over too well. People have been referencing the video on social media, calling it out as an example of inadequate sunscreen application. (Reminder: Sunscreen isn't the only way to get sun protection.)

The amount of product that Paltrow uses in the video looks to be a small fraction of the amount that experts typically recommend using. In order to get adequate protection from UV rays, everyone should use two tablespoons' worth of product for their entire face and body, which divides out to a nickle-sized dollop on the face alone, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Also, you're better off applying the product to every part of your face, rather than taking Paltrow's approach of just applying to the areas that get the most sun. "The average adult needs more sunscreen than we typically apply to cover the entire skin surface," Karen Chinonso Kagha, M.D. F.A.A.D., dermatologist and Harvard-trained cosmetic and laser fellow, previously told Shape. "I like to apply the product twice over to help eliminate any skipped areas." (Related: SPF and Sun Protection Myths to Stop Believing, Stat)

In a statement to Shape, Goop said the video was "edited down for timing's sake and does not show the full application" of sunscreen. "[Paltrow also] addresses the importance of sun protection and mineral sunscreen, which deflects rays off of your skin rather than absorbing them, as chemical sunscreens do. We're huge proponents of SPF at Goop and always advise that people should consult their dermatologists to find out what is right for them." (Here are the differences between chemical and mineral sunscreens.)