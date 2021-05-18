Hailee Steinfeld Considers This Dark Circle-Fighting Eye Mask a Favorite
If you've been meaning to show your undereyes some extra love, you can do so by taking a cue from Hailee Steinfeld. The actress recently gave a shout-out to some of her "fave" skincare goodies on Instagram Stories, showing off a luxe de-puffing eye mask.
Steinfeld took to her Instagram story to share a photo of 111SKIN products, which the Pitch Perfect alum revealed were a gift from her makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez. "@cgonzalezbeauty always comes through with the @111SKIN goodies," she captioned the shot, adding, "My fave!" (Related: Hailee Steinfeld Shares Her Tricks for Staying Fit and Healthy While On Tour)
Steinfeld highlighted the 111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask (Buy It, $105, dermstore.com), featuring it front and center in the photo. The cooling hydrogel eye mask not only feels super soothing but is packed with ingredients to nourish the delicate under-eye skin while reducing the appearance of dark circles and fine lines.
Among the powerhouse ingredients on deck: Eyeseryl, a peptide that helps reduce dark circles, combat puffiness by drawing out liquids, and prevents collagen breakdown; Phyco'derm, a natural marine complex made from seaweed extracts and glycerin that helps alleviate inflammation, fade dark circles, and combat environmental pollutants, dryness, and fine lines; CoQ10, a natural compound that fights oxidative damage caused by harmful UV rays; and lastly, castor oil, a vegetable oil rich in fatty acids that softens and moisturizes skin. So yeah, the TL:DR here is that there's a whole lot of skin lovin' going on in each little patch. (ICYDK, Here's the Correct Order to Apply Your Skin-Care Products)
With such a stacked lineup of skin-care star players, it's no wonder this eye mask has amassed an impressive celebrity following. Kim Kardashian, Cate Blanchett, Kate Beckinsale, and Kristin Cavallari have all used the mask to look refreshed amid their busy schedules. Even more celebrities are fans of 111SKIN in general, which was founded by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, who started the brand with a goal of creating products to help heal patients after surgeries. Other famous fans of 111SKIN include First Lady Jill Biden, Ed.D., Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Graham, Margot Robbie, and Priyanka Chopra, who have all sung the praises of the brand's high-tech offerings publicly in recent years.
But don't just take it from your favorite celebs — product reviewers have been raving about this splurge-y beauty buy too. One recent reviewer who left five stars wrote, "I feel like this is the best eye mask I have EVER tried...They stick onto your eye so well and are so comfortable I forget they are there sometimes. Often I will even sleep with them on! No eye irritation. I woke up this morning with very swollen eyes and used the eye mask for approx 20 min, and I'm not kidding when I say my puffiness was gone and I feel so much more awake!" (Related: The Eye Gel That Helped Majorly Lighten My Dark Circles)
Another echoed those sentiments, writing, "Best eye mask EVER! You won't regret it. Your lines will literally diminish. I can't get enough of it!"
And yet another added a helpful pro tip: Store some in your fridge so they're chilled when you want to revive your skin after a few cocktails. "I use these after I drink/have extra fluid. Keep them in the fridge and apply them for about 20-30 minutes. They are very light and work pretty quick. Would definitely recommend these eye patches for de-puffing and looking more awake." From the sounds of it, Steinfeld is onto something here.
