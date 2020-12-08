Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hailey Bieber is never afraid to keep it real about her skin, whether she's opening up about painful hormonal acne or sharing that diaper rash cream is one of her unconventional go-to skin-care products. She's also been candid about her struggles with perioral dermatitis, a condition that causes itchy, rash-like flare-ups on her face. In a new series of Instagram Stories, she revealed the most common things that trigger her perioral dermatitis breakouts, and how she manages them.

In her IG Stories, Bieber posted a close-up shot of a recent dermatitis breakout on her cheek. "I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin," she wrote next to the zoomed-in selfie. "This is day three so it's calmed down a lot."

She also listed a few everyday things that tend to trigger her perioral dermatitis breakouts the most, including "trying a new product, a product that's too harsh, weather, masks, [and] sometimes certain SPF." Even laundry detergent can be a "HUGE dermatitis trigger" for the model, she added. "[I] have to use hypoallergenic/organic laundry detergent always." (Related: What Is Hypoallergenic Makeup — and Do You Need It?)

Truth is, experts say it's often unclear exactly what causes these red, bumpy, flaky perioral dermatitis breakouts. It's not contagious, but it can show up differently from person to person, and the causes can vary case by case as well.

As for triggers, Bieber's struggle with trying new skin-care products is a common one. Overdoing it on certain products — particularly night creams and moisturizers, especially those with fragrances — could easily lead to perioral dermatitis, board-certified dermatologist Rajani Katta, M.D. previously told Shape. (Psst, here are some signs you're using too many beauty products.)

ICYDK, there's no "cure" for perioral dermatitis. Treatment usually involves a lot of trial and error before finding something that works, so it's a good idea to see a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis — something Bieber advocates for as well. "It took me getting the proper diagnosis from a dermatologist after stubbornly trying to treat it myself," she shared in her Instagram Stories. "Sometimes it gets so irritated only a prescription cream will calm it down. Self-diagnosing is a no-no."

These days, Bieber continued, she generally opts for "super gentle anti-inflammatory products" to soothe her skin and avoid dermatitis breakouts. While she didn't name-drop any specific skin-care picks in her latest IG Stories, the BareMinerals spokesperson has previously shared that she's a fan of the brand's Skinlongevity Collection. She said she especially loves Skinlongevity's Long Life Herb Serum (Buy It, $62, bareminerals.com), which is formulated with hydrating niacinamide, an anti-inflammatory form of vitamin B3 that protects the skin's barrier from irritants and allows it to lock in moisture.