"I'd been trying to grow out my hair for almost 20 years, but it never quite went past my shoulders. During quarantine, like many people, I had time to think, and it dawned on me that I had to change it. Then I saw a photo of my hair in a scrunchie, and most of the strands had fallen out because they were so broken. Straightening my hair into a bun for ballet class throughout my childhood and then wearing a sleek bob had caught up. Those styles felt like a standard of beauty that I needed to maintain, and it led to long­term hair damage. I grew up in a predominantly white area, and I had a fear about my hair being different from my friends. I was scared that a wig or braid would fall off at school. I just wanted to blend in. Then as an adult, I wasn't really properly caring for my hair. Often I was covering it in a scarf because I didn't want to tackle it. My hair was an aspect of myself that I couldn't connect with anymore.