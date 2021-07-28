The Best Hair Shine Sprays to Make Your Strands Really Glisten
There are a lot of factors that can take a toll on your hair and cause it to appear dry and dull. Exposure to UV rays, contact with chlorine and salt water, photoaging, dry climates, hot tools, styling techniques, and even the products you use at home (which can cause buildup) can all contribute to why your tresses have lost their radiance.
Luckily, there's a fix for lackluster hair. "Shine sprays are products used to give dull hair a luminous shine while also reducing frizz," says celebrity stylist Anthony Cristiano, who has worked with everyone from Gigi Hadid to the Kardashians. "They contain nourishing ingredients such as antioxidants, as well as oil-based properties." The antioxidants help to defend hair against environmental stressors, while hydrating oils and extracts offer a gorgeous sheen (sometimes thanks to light-reflecting properties in the ingredients).
No matter your hair type, Cristiano notes that shine sprays work for all textures and lengths — from medium and thick to straight and curly. And if you have fine tresses, don't feel left out: He points out that they can be a great finishing spray, even if your hair is thin. Because the oils in the formulas are typically superfine, they won't weight down your locks or feel greasy or heavy. (Related: 10 Products That'll Make Your Thinning Hair Look Thick AF)
To use hair shine sprays, be sure to apply evenly to clean hair. "I find that shine sprays work best when used on clean, styled hair in order to fully achieve brilliance," advises Cristiano. While you might be tempted to spritz it close to your roots and ends, holding the bottle further away will guarantee light coverage that won't feel too oily. "It is important to mist shine spray 6-8 inches away from the hair to reduce over saturation and give proper coverage."
Ready to tame frizz and flyaways and give dull strands a boost of radiance? Keep scrolling for the best hair shine sprays, according to customer reviews. (Related: What Is a Hair Gloss Treatment, Anyway?)
Related Items
Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray
This spray from Oribe can be applied on wet or dry hair to add extra shine. It contains the brand's signature complex, consisting of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts, which work to protect hair from free radicals and ultraviolet rays, while also defending against the deterioration of natural keratin (which is important for healthy hair). The formula is also packed with plant oils and hydrolyzed wheat protein to provide moisture, body, and shine to your tresses.
One reviewer wrote: "This is worth every penny. It gives me frizz-free, shiny, beachy waves that look like a supermodel's hair. My hair is naturally wavy, dry, and a little coarse, and this spray gives me a great hair day every day. Cannot live without this!"
Color WOW Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray
Powered by flowers, this lightweight mist attributes its shine-producing powers to mullein — a flower with reflective qualities. How does it work exactly? It captures invisible UV light and converts it into full spectrum light, resulting in a brilliant show of radiance. Talk about a win for your hair, right? According to reviewers, it adds shine without looking oily, so even those with fine hair don't have to worry their strands feeling weighed down.
"I am amazed at the glistening shine this product provides! I have really dry, dull, long hair and I almost always wear it completely straight. I've tried pretty good products in the past (R & Co Neon Lights, DryBar Liquid Glass, old-school Biosilk), and I got good shine from those, but it never lasted very long. This COLOR WOW Mist-ical Shine Spray keeps my hair shiny throughout the entire day — radiant flecks of light for hours!" raved a shopper.
Chi Shine Infusion Hair Shine Spray
If you're wanting to repair split ends, reduce frizz, and add shine, this thermal-activated spray is the solution. Just spritz it on your strands before you style, and be prepared for some serious radiance. On the fence? Trust the nearly 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings, and the shoppers that call it their "favorite all-time hair product."
"This is one product I can't live without," shared a customer. "I have dry frizzy damaged porous hair and this gives it shine and definition. I love that this spray is aerosol. The disbursement of the spray is intentional & even. It doesn't grease my hair up. Works great as a heat protectant and SMELLS AMAZING!"
R+Co TROPHY Shine Texture Spray
Featuring ingredients such as sweet almond protein and sea kale, this hair shine spray repairs dry, damaged tresses and infuses strands with moisture and shine. Since it also includes a heat protection polymer, it provides thermal protection and reduces frizz — making it perfect for use before styling. (Related: The Best Heat Protectant Sprays, According to Customer Reviews)
One fan wrote: "Why aren't [there] more reviews for this?! This hairspray gives so much more than just hold. It makes your hair super shiny, leaves your style in place, BUT the best part is that it looks natural, not sticky, or super hard. The next day , it's like you never put hairspray on your hair."
IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Anti-Frizz Smoothing Spray
This lightweight spray has a smoothing keratin-like effect that can typically only be achieved in a salon. It boasts spirulina protein to strengthen and nourish strands, and even works to keep hair frizz-free for 24 hours. Not to mention, it helps to cut down on blow-drying time and protects against humidity, heat, and UV damage, ensuring hair is soft and shiny.
"I absolutely LOVE this spray. I have very coarse, curly hair and it's impossible to tame in the Mississippi humidity. This product is a game changer. It makes my hair silky soft and shiny. It looks the healthiest it's ever been. I've already ordered the larger bottle. Definitely worth the money in my opinion!" said a shopper.
Unite Hair 7SECONDS Glossing
Get your shiniest hair with this anti-humectant spray, thanks to sunflower seed extract, an antioxidant that helps nourish and protect the hair from UV rays, and olive oil, which softens hair without adding greasiness.
"I love the whole Unite 7 seconds line!! This spray is an excellent shine spray and heat protectant! I use this with the Unite 7 seconds leave in and hair mask. Makes my hair super shiny without being greasy or weighed down!" raved a customer.
Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine
Packed with argan oil, antioxidants, and vitamins, this finishing oil reflects light to create a veil of shine while also enhancing your hair's color and highlights. Plus, it protects your locks against the sun, salt water, and environmental stressors, and boasts the brand's signature fragrance — a blend of spicy amber and sweet florals. (Related: The Best Hair Oil for Your Hair Type)
One reviewer wrote: "I love the Moroccan Shimmer spray because it's easy to use, makes my hair shine, along with being a good conditioner, and it lasts a long time because it doesn't take much to make my hair shine. This is my third bottle. Recommend it because it is light and doesn't weight my hair down."
Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray
Apply this to your hair when it's wet and it will act as a detangling wonder, thanks to being infused with a patented molecule that works to soften strands and reduce breakage when combing through wet hair. On top of that, it features amino acids to add shine and make hair appear healthier, and the lightweight, moisturizing spray also protects your tresses from heat and UV protection.
"I have curly, dry, coarse hair that frizzes easily," noted a shopper. "This spray is excellent to combat these challenges, and allows me to flat iron hair at lower temperature, with smooth and healthy looking shine. Doesn't make my hair look greasy or dirty. I'm so glad that I tried this!"
Kenra Shine Spray
Doubling as a heat protectant and a shine spray, spritz this on wet hair to also help control frizz and flyaways that are a result of humidity. The weightless formula won't feel heavy or sticky, and it even helps to enhance your color — whether natural or dyed. (Related: The Best Products for All Types of Frizzy Hair)
"I tried it dry and saw instant shine. I use it with damp hair and have all-day shine without any sticky or heavy effects," reported a customer.
Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist
Not only is this a great finishing spray that fights frizz and adds shine — thanks to marigold flower extract and mandarin peel, which reflects light — it also protects from UV rays, which will help dyed hair maintain its color. As an added bonus, camelina oil hydrates and boosts elasticity. (Related: The 10 Best Shampoos for Color-Treated Hair, According to Experts)
One fan shared: "When you wear this shine spray, not only does it make your hair shine, but it smells AMAZING. I get tons of compliments every time, and it lasts without overpowering my perfume if I'm wearing it. Excellent product."