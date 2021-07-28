The Best Hair Shine Sprays to Make Your Strands Really Glisten

Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray

This spray from Oribe can be applied on wet or dry hair to add extra shine. It contains the brand's signature complex, consisting of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts, which work to protect hair from free radicals and ultraviolet rays, while also defending against the deterioration of natural keratin (which is important for healthy hair). The formula is also packed with plant oils and hydrolyzed wheat protein to provide moisture, body, and shine to your tresses.

One reviewer wrote: "This is worth every penny. It gives me frizz-free, shiny, beachy waves that look like a supermodel's hair. My hair is naturally wavy, dry, and a little coarse, and this spray gives me a great hair day every day. Cannot live without this!"