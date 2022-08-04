Ashley Graham has been candid in the past about experiencing postpartum hair loss, both after having her first child, Isaac, and most recently after giving birth to twins, Malachi and Roman. Now, nearly seven months after giving birth to the twins, Graham has a hair-related update for her Instagram followers: Her hair is growing back again. (See: Ashley Graham Just Posted the First Photo of Her Twins — and It's the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today)

"Swipe to see my hairline coming in," the supermodel captioned a series of shots of herself with her hair down — including a closeup of her hairline — in a recent Instagram post. While she didn't explicitly mention postpartum hair loss in her caption, plenty of people in the comments section assumed that's what she was referencing. "Omg my baby boy is nine months old and I lost some of my hair," wrote one person. "Yes! Such a gratifying moment when you notice your body coming back to you after those babies 💖💖💖," said another. "Felt the postpartum baby hair dilemma ❤️😢😂," chimed in someone else.

Graham shared her most recent experience with hair loss after giving birth to the twins through her Instagram Stories earlier this year. This comes after her "whole hairline fell out" after giving birth to her first child in 2020, the supermodel told Parents last year. "That was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?'" she said in the interview before realizing "it's actually a thing," she added at the time.

ICYDK, postpartum hair loss is normal, and many new moms see noticeable hair loss a few months after having a baby, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). This isn't considered hair loss and is instead called "excessive hair shedding," notes the AAD. It's caused by the falling estrogen levels, explains the organization.

The good news is postpartum hair loss is temporary, and there are ways to cope in the meantime. You can try using a volumizing shampoo to make hair look fuller and use conditioner designed for thin hair, suggests the AAD. You'll also want to avoid "conditioning shampoos" and "intensive conditioners," since both can weigh down hair and make it look limp, according to the AAD.

Graham seems to have found her own method for growing back her hair after giving birth. In July 2020, the model credited a scalp and hair serum from Kérastase Initialiste for helping her baby hairs come back in along her hairline. "No one is giving me money for this," she said in the video at the time. "I'm just telling y'all because I was freaking out, and now I know."

While most women see their hair fullness get back to normal a year after their baby is born, according to the AAD, you might be able to speed to process along with the supermodel-approved serum. Ah, the joys of motherhood.