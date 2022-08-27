This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand Makes a Gray Hair-Concealing Powder That Shoppers Call 'a Holy Grail'

The windproof, rainproof cover-up makes silver roots “just disappear,” according to reviewers.

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on August 27, 2022
Claw-Clip-Hairstyles-GettyImages-88690940
Photo: Getty Images

We all know that salon visits are expensive, but when graying roots become visible, it can be hard to pass up on an appointment — even if it takes a toll on your beauty budget. Luckily, the rising popularity of one classic hair care remedy is giving shoppers a third option: root concealing powders.Just last year, Color Wow, a brand made famous for its Jennifer Lopez- and Kim Kardashian-approved smoothing treatment, launched a rainproof, windproof, root-concealing palette that's ridiculously easy to use. One brushfull of the Color Wow Root Coverup Powder contains deep pigments that lay evenly onto your hair to conceal grays. For those looking to conceal excessive hair thinning, it can also be applied directly onto the scalp to give the appearance of a fuller mane around the top of the head. In addition to brown hues, the powder also comes in hard-to-find shades like warm blonde, platinum, and auburn. (BTW: Vegamour's newest hair serum is a game changer for eliminating gray hair.)

COLOR WOW Root Coverup Powder
Sephora

Buy It: Color Wow Root Coverup Powder, $35, amazon.com, sephora.com, and revolve.com

The method works so seamlessly, one Sephora shopper even referred to the palette as a "holy grail." And on Amazon, one reviewer wrote, "This powder covers my grays and lasts all day and doesn't run or wear off," adding that the powder is "easy to use and very natural looking." Another user called it "a dream" and noted that it "makes the roots just disappear." A third Amazon shopper called its staying power "amazing," adding that one pan lasted them three years. (Pssst: Shoppers with damaged hair saw a "major difference" after just weeks of using this repair serum.)

If you're searching for a way to stay out of the salon chair longer, this concealing powder from a celebrity-approved brand may be your solution. Shop the Color Wow Root Coverup Powder on Amazon, Sephora, and Revolve for $35.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Color Wow Dream Coat
Thousands of Shoppers Say This Jennifer Lopez-Approved, Frizz-Fighting Spray Is Worth the Hype
Vegamour Hair Serum
People with Thinning Hair Call Vegamour's Famous Growth Serum a 'Life Changer' — and It's 25% Off 
Living Proof Hair Serum
Shoppers with Damaged Hair Saw a 'Major Difference' After Just Weeks of Using This Repair Serum
Selena Gomez Rare Beauty Eyebrow Kit
Selena Gomez Showed TikTok How to Achieve Fluffy Brows with This Foolproof $24 Kit
Billie Eilish Olaplex
Billie Eilish Is the Latest Celeb to Use This Famous Hair Serum She Calls 'Amazing' for Colored Strands
Charli-D'Amelio-Glow-Recipe-Watermelon-Glow-Niacinamide-Dew-Drops
Charli D'Amelio Approves of This TikTok-Famous Serum for 'Really Glowy Skin'
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
Shoppers with Fine Hair Call This Growth Serum a 'Miracle Product,' and It's On Sale for $17
GRO AGELESS Anti Gray Hair Serum
Shoppers Call Vegamour's Just-Launched Serum a 'Game Changer' for Eliminating Gray Hair
Jennifer Lopez Nike Sneakers
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Wearing These Sneakers That Shoppers Call Their 'Go-To Shoe for Comfort' 
HAIRFINITY Nourishing Botanical Oil
Shoppers Call This Growth Serum 'a Must' for Stronger, Thicker Hair — and It's 36% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Jennifer Garner
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Shampoo Makes Thin Hair 'Visibly More Full,' According to Shoppers
woman with freckles and long curly brown hair posing as she holds her hair
Shoppers Call This Keratin Mask a 'Holy Grail' for Damaged Hair — and It's Nearly 50% Off
The-Best-Foundations-for-Aging-Skin-GettyImages-1127855183
The Best Foundations for Aging Skin, According to Experts and Reviews
Scalp-Massagers-for-Hair-Growth-pexels-yaroslava-borz-10069986
The 10 Best Scalp Massagers That Promote Healthy Hair Growth
Hair-Thickening-Spray-GettyImages-1315157980
This Best-Selling Product Is Leaving Shoppers In Shock After Making Their Hair 'Instantly Thicker'
Jennifer Garner on a teal background
Jennifer Garner Just Showed Off Her Latest Comfy Sneaker Pick, and Shoppers with Knee Pain Approve