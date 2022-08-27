This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand Makes a Gray Hair-Concealing Powder That Shoppers Call 'a Holy Grail'

We all know that salon visits are expensive, but when graying roots become visible, it can be hard to pass up on an appointment — even if it takes a toll on your beauty budget. Luckily, the rising popularity of one classic hair care remedy is giving shoppers a third option: root concealing powders.Just last year, Color Wow, a brand made famous for its Jennifer Lopez- and Kim Kardashian-approved smoothing treatment, launched a rainproof, windproof, root-concealing palette that's ridiculously easy to use. One brushfull of the Color Wow Root Coverup Powder contains deep pigments that lay evenly onto your hair to conceal grays. For those looking to conceal excessive hair thinning, it can also be applied directly onto the scalp to give the appearance of a fuller mane around the top of the head. In addition to brown hues, the powder also comes in hard-to-find shades like warm blonde, platinum, and auburn. (BTW: Vegamour's newest hair serum is a game changer for eliminating gray hair.)

Sephora

Buy It: Color Wow Root Coverup Powder, $35, amazon.com, sephora.com, and revolve.com

The method works so seamlessly, one Sephora shopper even referred to the palette as a "holy grail." And on Amazon, one reviewer wrote, "This powder covers my grays and lasts all day and doesn't run or wear off," adding that the powder is "easy to use and very natural looking." Another user called it "a dream" and noted that it "makes the roots just disappear." A third Amazon shopper called its staying power "amazing," adding that one pan lasted them three years. (Pssst: Shoppers with damaged hair saw a "major difference" after just weeks of using this repair serum.)

If you're searching for a way to stay out of the salon chair longer, this concealing powder from a celebrity-approved brand may be your solution. Shop the Color Wow Root Coverup Powder on Amazon, Sephora, and Revolve for $35.