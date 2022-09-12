Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Grows 'at an Incredible Pace' Thanks to This $8 Serum

A thinning scalp and increased shedding means it's probably time to give your hair routine a refresh. Taking a break from chemical treatments and heat styling is a great place to start, but if regrowing lost strands and strengthening existing ones is your goal, you may want to try a scalp serum. The market is oversaturated with hair growth formulas that promise thicker, longer hair, but there's one hair thickening oil that's winning over thousands of Amazon shoppers — and it's just $8.

The star ingredient of the aforementioned Ethereal Nature 99 Percent Natural Hair Oil Blend is biotin, a complex of vitamins that's an essential nutrient in skin, hair, and nail health. The serum also contains castor oil, which restores moisture to dry, flaky scalps, and in turn, creates a better environment for strong, healthy hair to grow. For best use, shoppers recommend applying it directly to your scalp and leaving it on for multiple hours or even overnight. (BTW: Shoppers with damaged hair saw a 'major difference' after just weeks of using this repair serum.)

Buy It: Ethereal Nature 99 Percent Natural Hair Oil Blend, $8, amazon.com

"Within the first week of using this stuff, my hair was noticeably longer and fuller," wrote one Amazon reviewer. Another shopper, who said they suffered from hair loss due to medical issues, raved that the serum "works wonders," adding that they started to see previously balding patches begin to fill in after about two weeks of consistent use. A third mentioned that since incorporating the oil into their routine, their hair is softer and grows "at an incredible pace." (Pssst: This Jennifer Garner-approved shampoo makes thin hair 'visibly more full,' according to shoppers.)

Right now, you can even score a bottle for 15 percent off at checkout by adding a coupon. Shop this easy to use hair thickening oil for just $8 to see what the hype is about.