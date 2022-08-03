Shoppers In Their 60s Call This Damage-Repairing Hair Mask a 'Holy Grail' Product 

Some even compare it to a $300 keratin treatment.

Published on August 3, 2022

Whoever first said "everything happens for a reason" clearly never had to deal with the struggle of frizzy, chronically broken hair. Even as a kid under the watchful guidance of my grooming-obsessed mom, I had a serious split end problem that only became worse after discovering a flat iron. While limiting heat styling and color treatments can help mitigate damage, your strands can become fragile and brittle for a myriad of reasons. One solution? Restoring strength to your locks with a nourishing hair mask, like the Klorane Three-In-One Hair Mask with Organic Capuaçu Butter.

Dubbed a "split end wonder" by one shopper, this natural, capuaçu butter-based formula was made to hydrate and repair brittle strands. A 2019 study from the University of Brazil found a possible link between star ingredient capuaçu butter and cell regeneration, and like shea butter, this lipid can add moisture and softness to your mane. Plus, as the name suggests, this mask functions in three ways: as a conditioning shower treatment, overnight mask, and leave-in treatment. (Pssst: These are the best masks for every type of hair.)

Klorane Hair Mask
Klorane

Buy It: Klorane 3-In-1 Hair Mask with Organic Capuaçu Butter, $28, klorane.com

"[I] slept in this mask after washing my hair, rinsed and blow dried my hair the following day, and the result looked exactly like a $300 keratin treatment" wrote one shopper with coarse, dry waves. "My holy grail" wrote another reviewer in their 60s. "My hair air dries soft and very wavy (best waves I've had in years) and no frizz or straw look." A third noted that this mask repaired their "bleach damaged" hair and left it "super shiny and smooth after drying."

Bad hair days are inevitable, but being proactive about addressing frizz and breakage can make them easier to deal with. Shop this transformative hair treatment for $28 from Klorane.

