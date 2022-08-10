Shoppers with Damaged Hair Saw a 'Major Difference' After Just Weeks of Using This Repair Serum

People are already calling Living Proof’s newest formula “the best hair product ever.”

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Living Proof Hair Serum
Photo: Living Proof

Three years ago, if someone asked me what a bond builder was, I would have probably guessed it has something to do with construction equipment. However, as a person with hair in 2022, I'm fully aware of the magical effect these strengthening formulas have on damaged strands. From Olaplex's groundbreaking mask to Virtue's celebrity-approved healing oil, I've fully fallen in love with this up-and-coming category of hair-care. That's why I was beyond stoked when Living Proof, the maker of my all time favorite dry shampoo, launched the Triple Bond Complex, a leave-in treatment that promises to make your mane eight times stronger.

Made without parabens and phthalates, this color-safe formula mends structural cracks like split ends by repairing all three types of chemical bonds: ionic, hydrogen, and covalent. What's more, it also acts as a heat protectant for temperatures up to 450 degrees, preventing further damage while restoring strength. While this bond builder is still a fairly new launch, shoppers are already calling it "the best hair product ever." (BTW: Shoppers say this Jennifer Garner-approved shampoo makes hair "visibly more full.")

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Leave-in Hair Treatment
Sephora

Buy It: Living Proof Triple Bond Complex, $45, livingproof.com and sephora.com

"I actually saw results, so I'll definitely repurchase," wrote one Sephora reviewer, adding that their mane "feels and looks so shiny and healthy." Another noted that they "already see a difference in [their] hair after using this product a couple of times," and noted that their bleach damaged hair now "feels so silky smooth." A third wrote that they saw "a major difference" in the texture of their curls after just a few weeks. (Pssst: Shoppers with fine hair are calling this growth serum a "miracle.")'

In conclusion: This just launched treatment might just make the bond builder hall of fame. Shop it on Sephora or Living Proof to give your strands the love they deserve.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Klorane Hair Mask
Shoppers In Their 60s Call This Damage-Repairing Hair Mask a 'Holy Grail' Product 
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
Shoppers with Fine Hair Call This Growth Serum a 'Miracle Product,' and It's On Sale for $17
Billie Eilish Olaplex
Billie Eilish Is the Latest Celeb to Use This Famous Hair Serum She Calls 'Amazing' for Colored Strands
Jennifer Garner
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Shampoo Makes Thin Hair 'Visibly More Full,' According to Shoppers
Hair Health Hotline: How Can I Combat Dandruff?
How to Get Rid of Dandruff, According to a Dermatologist
Olaplex-Dupe-pexels-yaroslav-shuraev-6811358
Shoppers Say This $30 TikTok-Loved Hair Mask Repairs Damage Better Than Olaplex
HAIRFINITY Nourishing Botanical Oil
Shoppers Call This Growth Serum 'a Must' for Stronger, Thicker Hair — and It's 36% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Jennifer Garner
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Serum Repaired My Split Ends In Just One Month
k18-hair-mask
Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna Use This 4-Minute Treatment for Smooth, Healthy Hair
GRO AGELESS Anti Gray Hair Serum
Shoppers Call Vegamour's Just-Launched Serum a 'Game Changer' for Eliminating Gray Hair
Scalp-Massagers-for-Hair-Growth-pexels-yaroslava-borz-10069986
The 10 Best Scalp Massagers That Promote Healthy Hair Growth
The Best Shine Sprays for Your Hair, Based on Customer Reviews
The Best Hair Shine Sprays to Make Your Strands Really Glisten
Woman running hands through hair
This $10 TikTok-Loved Shampoo Makes Hair Grow 'So Fast' Thanks to a Surprising Ingredient
Drew Barrymore in a red suit with long curly hair
Drew Barrymore Says This Repair Serum 'Saved' Her Damaged Hair
woman with freckles and long curly brown hair posing as she holds her hair
Shoppers Call This Keratin Mask a 'Holy Grail' for Damaged Hair — and It's Nearly 50% Off
Redken Biotin Shampoo
Reviewers Swear By This 'Heavy Hitter' Shampoo for Scoring Longer, Stronger Strands