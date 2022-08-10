Shoppers with Damaged Hair Saw a 'Major Difference' After Just Weeks of Using This Repair Serum

Three years ago, if someone asked me what a bond builder was, I would have probably guessed it has something to do with construction equipment. However, as a person with hair in 2022, I'm fully aware of the magical effect these strengthening formulas have on damaged strands. From Olaplex's groundbreaking mask to Virtue's celebrity-approved healing oil, I've fully fallen in love with this up-and-coming category of hair-care. That's why I was beyond stoked when Living Proof, the maker of my all time favorite dry shampoo, launched the Triple Bond Complex, a leave-in treatment that promises to make your mane eight times stronger.

Made without parabens and phthalates, this color-safe formula mends structural cracks like split ends by repairing all three types of chemical bonds: ionic, hydrogen, and covalent. What's more, it also acts as a heat protectant for temperatures up to 450 degrees, preventing further damage while restoring strength. While this bond builder is still a fairly new launch, shoppers are already calling it "the best hair product ever." (BTW: Shoppers say this Jennifer Garner-approved shampoo makes hair "visibly more full.")

Sephora

Buy It: Living Proof Triple Bond Complex, $45, livingproof.com and sephora.com

"I actually saw results, so I'll definitely repurchase," wrote one Sephora reviewer, adding that their mane "feels and looks so shiny and healthy." Another noted that they "already see a difference in [their] hair after using this product a couple of times," and noted that their bleach damaged hair now "feels so silky smooth." A third wrote that they saw "a major difference" in the texture of their curls after just a few weeks. (Pssst: Shoppers with fine hair are calling this growth serum a "miracle.")'

In conclusion: This just launched treatment might just make the bond builder hall of fame. Shop it on Sephora or Living Proof to give your strands the love they deserve.