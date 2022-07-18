Billie Eilish Is the Latest Celeb to Use This Famous Hair Serum She Calls 'Amazing' for Colored Strands

Billie Eilish is the first to admit to having a ton of dramatic hair transformations in the past several years. "My hair, it has randomly in my life been a thing that I change a lot," Eilish told Vogue while walking through the steps of her post-show beauty routine. "I've dyed my hair so many times," she continued, explaining her journey from loving blue dye as a nine-year-old to her iconic bleached shag to her current shade of deep black. To manage all the wear and tear chemical treatment does to her hair, the singer uses a celebrity-loved bond-strengthener she calls "amazing," the Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Repairative Styling Cream.

"I use this after every single time I wash my hair," said Eilish, adding that she also uses it on dry hair before bed to "give some volume." Fellow singer Camila Mendes is also a fan and uses the styler "as a long-term way" to tame frizz. But, like all Olaplex hair care, this smoothing treatment goes beyond just making hair look good, as it strengthens and maintains the integrity of damaged strands. (Pssst: One editor also swears by this Jennifer Garner-approved serum for split ends.)

Developed for straight, curly, and coily hair, this formula repairs breakage and damage at the molecular level. The result? Softer texture and protection against split ends and breakage to prevent a stressed-out, tangled mane. In fact, this paraben- and-sulfate-free styler promises a 72-hour frizz control that shoppers swear is legit.

"I noticed a huge difference in my hair feeling and looking less frizzy and smoother after just the first use," wrote a Sephora shopper. An Amazon customer whose locks were "destroyed" by coloring their hair called the Bond Smoother a "holy grail," adding that their mane is almost completely restored. "My hair is 99 percent back to its original state after using one bottle," they continued. An Ulta reviewer agreed that the treatment is "so worth the money" after it added body and strength to their thinning tresses. (BTW: These are the best hair thickening shampoos, according to customer reviews.)

Whether you're in need of recovery from your last daring dye job or simply seeking some TLC for dry, easily broken strands, this hardworking formula is worth a shot. Shop it on Amazon, Ulta, and Sephora for $30.