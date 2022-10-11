Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Duo a 'Miracle Worker' for Thinning Hair — and It's 30% Off 

Save on the shampoo and conditioner set that adds “several inches” to hair during Amazon’s Prime

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe is a beauty and wellness ecommerce writer at InStyle and Shape where she pitches and writes shopping stories on fitness, skincare, and hair care. Chloe began her career in media as Shape's editorial assistant in 2021. Since then, she's covered a wide range of topics in the wellness and beauty categories, and has published stories in Health, PEOPLE, Shape, and InStyle.Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, she received her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 2021. As a commerce writer, she loves researching and testing products, interviewing experts, and closely following TikTok and Instagram to stay on top of trends and celebrity happenings.Chloe has a special place in her heart for running shoes and SPF. Outside of writing, you can find her trying out a new workout class, hosting a movie night, or reciting jokes she heard on TikTok.
Shape's editorial guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo & Conditione
Photo: Amazon

Whether it's due to stress, genetics, or a dry scalp, excessive hair loss may be a problem you're all too familiar with. "Everyone experiences some type of hair loss and shedding; on average, most women lose 100 to 150 hairs per day," scalp expert Kerry E. Yates of Colour Collective previously told Shape. However, "sudden and drastic thinning of your strands — even if they're not shedding — can also be concerning, yet is also very common," she explains.

To make matters more complex, there isn't one miracle solution to quickly regrow a healthy mane. Rather, shoppers are presented with a massive array of ingredients and products that promise longer, fuller hair— many of which are less than effective. When it comes to picking a thickening formula that lives up to its promises, your best bet is often to look into those trusted by a massive number of reviewers who back the results, like the Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner.

With nearly 13,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, this shampoo and conditioner set has become a best-seller, and for good reason: The cleansing shampoo includes dandruff-eliminating tea tree extract to gently cleanse and stimulate the scalp. Additionally, it contains ingredients shown to block DHT (a hormone that contributes to hair loss), like nettle extract and black cumin seed oil. The accompanying conditioner also features a hair growth power ingredient, rosemary oil, alongside hair softeners like argan and avocado oil to smooth and condition strands. As the name suggests, both the shampoo and conditioner are packed with biotin, a B7 vitamin that might be beneficial for hair growth. (Pssst: Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Grows 'at an Incredible Pace' Thanks to This $8 Serum)

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo & Conditioner
Amazon

Buy It: Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner, $28 (was $40), amazon.com

Loyal shoppers praise this powerful duo, further validating its efficacy with positive reviews and results. "Within the past couple months my hair has grown several inches and feels healthier than ever." wrote one user. Another noticed thicker hair and less shedding "after a few weeks," and added that the set also leaves their mane feeling "silky." A third called it a "miracle worker" for coarse, damaged hair, and noted that in addition to less shedding, they've also noticed fewer broken strands since adding the set to their haircare routine.

Another plus? This duo is currently 30 percent off in Amazon's massive Prime Early Access Sale event. Shop this set, and more, before the Amazon deals end on October 12.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon-WOW-Coconut-Milk-Shampoo-Conditioner-GettyImages-1223873486
Shoppers Say This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helped Their Hair Quickly Grow Several Inches — and It's 55% Off
Vegamour Products
Vegamour's Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Products Are On Sale for Up to 25% Off Right Now
Editors Picks Roundup
Woman Shampooing Hair on a Background of Best Hair Thickening Shampoos
The Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos, According to Customer Reviews
Ethereal Nature Hair Oil
Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Grows 'at an Incredible Pace' Thanks to This $8 Serum
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Shoppers Swear This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helps Stop Hair Loss and Triggers New Growth
Amazon Prime Day Alyssa Milano Thickening Shampoo
The Nioxin Shampoo That Helped Alyssa Milano With Post-COVID Hair Loss Is 52% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Used This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Strengthening Oil to Prep for the Emmys 
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
Shoppers with Fine Hair Call This Growth Serum a 'Miracle Product,' and It's On Sale for $17
Vegamour Hair Serum
People with Thinning Hair Call Vegamour's Famous Growth Serum a 'Life Changer' — and It's 25% Off 
pura d or thinning shampoo tout
More Than 14,000 People Are Hooked On This Anti-Thinning Shampoo That Stops Shedding and Triggers Hair Growth
Hair Health Hotline: Shampoo For Hair Growth
How to Find the Best Shampoo for Hair Growth, According to a Dermatologist
Scalp-Massagers-for-Hair-Growth-pexels-yaroslava-borz-10069986
The 10 Best Scalp Massagers That Promote Healthy Hair Growth
Redken Biotin Shampoo
Reviewers Swear By This 'Heavy Hitter' Shampoo for Scoring Longer, Stronger Strands
Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake Shared a Dramatic Before-and-After Image of Her 'Debilitating' Hair Loss 
Luseta-Biotin-Collagen-Hair-Duo-Shampoo-Conditioner-GettyImages-652974212
This $25 Thinning Hair Duo Is Making People's Strands Grow By 'Leaps and Bounds'