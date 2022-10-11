Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Duo a 'Miracle Worker' for Thinning Hair — and It's 30% Off 

Whether it's due to stress, genetics, or a dry scalp, excessive hair loss may be a problem you're all too familiar with. "Everyone experiences some type of hair loss and shedding; on average, most women lose 100 to 150 hairs per day," scalp expert Kerry E. Yates of Colour Collective previously told Shape. However, "sudden and drastic thinning of your strands — even if they're not shedding — can also be concerning, yet is also very common," she explains.

To make matters more complex, there isn't one miracle solution to quickly regrow a healthy mane. Rather, shoppers are presented with a massive array of ingredients and products that promise longer, fuller hair— many of which are less than effective. When it comes to picking a thickening formula that lives up to its promises, your best bet is often to look into those trusted by a massive number of reviewers who back the results, like the Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner.

With nearly 13,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, this shampoo and conditioner set has become a best-seller, and for good reason: The cleansing shampoo includes dandruff-eliminating tea tree extract to gently cleanse and stimulate the scalp. Additionally, it contains ingredients shown to block DHT (a hormone that contributes to hair loss), like nettle extract and black cumin seed oil. The accompanying conditioner also features a hair growth power ingredient, rosemary oil, alongside hair softeners like argan and avocado oil to smooth and condition strands. As the name suggests, both the shampoo and conditioner are packed with biotin, a B7 vitamin that might be beneficial for hair growth. (Pssst: Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Grows 'at an Incredible Pace' Thanks to This $8 Serum)

Loyal shoppers praise this powerful duo, further validating its efficacy with positive reviews and results. "Within the past couple months my hair has grown several inches and feels healthier than ever." wrote one user. Another noticed thicker hair and less shedding "after a few weeks," and added that the set also leaves their mane feeling "silky." A third called it a "miracle worker" for coarse, damaged hair, and noted that in addition to less shedding, they've also noticed fewer broken strands since adding the set to their haircare routine.

Another plus? This duo is currently 30 percent off in Amazon's massive Prime Early Access Sale event.